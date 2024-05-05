Suella Braverman has branded the Tory losses to Labour at local elections as a “disgrace” - and blasted leader, Keir Starmer, as having “the charisma of a peanut”.

The former home secretary appeared disgruntled during an appearance on Laura Kuenssberg, and expressed her confusion as to why the party was “trailing”.

She went on to describe Labour as a “party of hard left maniacs, who would undo Brexit, who would open our borders, and who would indoctrinate our institutions and schools with PC madness”.