Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour’s by-election victory in Rutherglen is a “remarkably good” result that puts Sir Keir Starmer’s party on course to be the “dominant” force in Scotland again, said polling guru Prof John Curtice.

The party’s candidate Michael Shanks won over 17,000 votes, out of a total of 30,000 cast – a remarkable 58 per cent of votes cast.

The elections expert said the 20.4 per cent swing in Rutherglen and Hamilton West was “well above the kinds of swings we’ve seen in the opinion polls in Scotland”.

Prof Curtice told BBC Scotland: “That means the Labour vote in the constituency is almost as high as it was in 2010 before the tsunami that swept the Labour party from virtually every constituency in Scotland.”

He added: “If this kind of swing were to be replicated across Scotland as a whole you’d be talking about the Labour Party quite clearly being the dominant party north of the border.”

Mr Shanks won the central belt seat after securing more than twice the votes of his SNP rival Katy Loudon, which saw the collapse of the Scottish Conservative vote.

The result will pile more pressure on SNP leader and Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf – who has seen his party’s fortunes decline in the polls in the wake of the ongoing police investigation in SNP finances.

Sir Keir hailed that as a “seismic result” adding that voters in the constituency had “sent a clear message” that it is “time for change” across the nation.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) with candidate Michael Shanks (PA)

He added “Voters across Scotland and across Britain want a government determined to deliver for working people … They want to move on from two SNP and Tory governments that offer only more division, more chaos and more infighting.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also said the result was “seismic” and added that “Scottish politics has fundamentally changed”. He added: “Scotland will lead the way in delivering a UK-wide Labour government”.

Scottish Tory candidate Thomas Kerr lost his deposit – winning just 1,192 votes. He said tactical voting “squeezed” Conservative votes since the party’s base wanted to “send a message” to the SNP.

SNP leader Humza Yousaf said the “collapse in the Tory vote, which went straight to Labour” was a significant factor, adding: “We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back.”

The SNP’s deputy leader Keith Brown also said: “It’s Sir Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit Labour party that benefitted from support from Tory voters.”

The by-election was called after a recall petition against Margaret Ferrier, who had won the seat for the SNP in 2019 with a majority of 5,230.

Ms Ferrier however had the SNP whip removed after breaching Covid rules in 2020, and after remaining as an independent MP was suspended from the House of Commons, resulting in the recall petition.