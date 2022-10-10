✕ Close Nadhim Zahawi calls for unity as any delay in government plans would ‘end in defeat’

Liz Truss has sent a signal of her intent to bridge the divide blighting the Tory party as she handed a government job to Greg Hands, a Conservative who backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the leadership race.

The seasoned minister will replace Conor Burns, who was sacked from his post in the Department of International Trade last Friday, following a complaint of misconduct.

While Mr Burns has vowed to clear his name as he “fully co-operates” with a Tory probe, Mr Hands’s appointment has been welcomed by Grant Shapps, another supporter of the former chancellor.

He appreciated the decision saying: “No one is more experienced and knowledgeable than Greg Hands on trade.”

Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng is being urged to “act now” and bring forward his fiscal plan, as new analysis suggests more than 3,000 households are facing “staggering hikes” in their mortgage payments everyday.

The Liberal Democrats are warning of a “mortgage ticking time bomb”, as the party predicts that roughly 168,000 more homeowners will have been hit by a new higher rate by the time chancellor releases medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November.