Foreign secretary James Cleverly has warned Tory MPs that getting rid of Liz Truss as PM would be a “disastrously bad idea”.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Cleverly said that the government needed to do things that would “bring certainty to the markets”.

“I think changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea politically and also economically. We are absolutely going to stay focused on growing the economy,” he said.

Mr Cleverly had earlier failed to rule out a change to the government’s tax plans, when he was quizzed about corporation tax.

Asked if the government would reverse its announcement last month to keep corporation tax at 19% and not raise it as had been previously planned, he told Sky News the finance minister would soon set out the full fiscal plan and that it was right to support businesses so they can remain competitive.

“The chancellor will come to the despatch box,” he said. “I think it’s absolutely right that we’ve made it clear that we want to invest in businesses.”