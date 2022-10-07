✕ Close 'When the going gets tough, the Truss gets going', says Tory party chair

Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, despite warnings of rolling blackouts hitting the UK if gas imports fall short this winter.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is believed to have backed a £15m campaign encouraging people to save energy this winter, but the Times reports that the idea was blocked by No 10 as the prime minister is "ideologically opposed" to such an approach, which she deems too interventionist.

The campaign was described as "light touch" and recommended measures designed to help people save up to £300 a year, including lowering the temperature of boilers, turning off radiators in empty rooms and advising people to turn off the heating when they go out.

The newspaper quoted a government source describing the campaign as a "no-brainer" and said No 10 had made a "stupid decision".

It comes after Ms Truss attended her first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague where she said she wanted to work with “our neighbours” on issues including energy costs and rising inflation.