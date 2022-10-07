Liz Truss news – live: PM rules out energy saving campaign despite blackout warnings
No 10 says prime minister is ‘ideologically opposed’ to encouraging people to save energy
Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, despite warnings of rolling blackouts hitting the UK if gas imports fall short this winter.
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is believed to have backed a £15m campaign encouraging people to save energy this winter, but the Times reports that the idea was blocked by No 10 as the prime minister is "ideologically opposed" to such an approach, which she deems too interventionist.
The campaign was described as "light touch" and recommended measures designed to help people save up to £300 a year, including lowering the temperature of boilers, turning off radiators in empty rooms and advising people to turn off the heating when they go out.
The newspaper quoted a government source describing the campaign as a "no-brainer" and said No 10 had made a "stupid decision".
It comes after Ms Truss attended her first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague where she said she wanted to work with “our neighbours” on issues including energy costs and rising inflation.
Nadhim Zahawi says sorry for mini-Budget turmoil
Nadhim Zahawi apologised on Question Time last night for the economic turmoil that followed the government’s mini-Budget.
The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was forced to make the apology after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan on Thursday night.
The pair appeared on the political panel show, along with Succession actor Brian Cox, farmer Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones and Labour MP Lisa Nandy.
It comes after the pound plummeted in value against the dollar following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget announcement of a raft of tax cuts, including scrapping the 45p rate of income tax for higher earners.
Report:
Nadhim Zahawi says sorry for mini budget turmoil on Question Time
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was forced to make the apology after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan on Thursday night.
Liz Truss rules out launching energy-saving public information campaign
Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, amid warnings planned blackouts could hit the UK if power plants cannot get enough gas to keep running.
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is believed to have backed a £15m campaign this winter, with the Times reporting the idea was blocked by No 10.
It added the campaign was seen as “light touch” and included measures designed to help people save up to £300 a year, including lowering the temperature of boilers, turning off radiators in empty rooms and advising people to turn off the heating when they go out.
Read more in this report:
Ministers rule out energy-saving campaign despite potential blackout warning
Prime Minister Liz Truss is reported to be ‘ideologically opposed’ to a campaign advising people how to reduce energy consumption.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Friday, 7 October 2022, where we provide the latest from everything that’s buzzing in Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies