Liz Truss news – live: PM rules out energy saving campaign despite blackout warnings

No 10 says prime minister is ‘ideologically opposed’ to encouraging people to save energy

Namita Singh
Friday 07 October 2022 05:43
'When the going gets tough, the Truss gets going', says Tory party chair

Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, despite warnings of rolling blackouts hitting the UK if gas imports fall short this winter.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is believed to have backed a £15m campaign encouraging people to save energy this winter, but the Times reports that the idea was blocked by No 10 as the prime minister is "ideologically opposed" to such an approach, which she deems too interventionist.

The campaign was described as "light touch" and recommended measures designed to help people save up to £300 a year, including lowering the temperature of boilers, turning off radiators in empty rooms and advising people to turn off the heating when they go out.

The newspaper quoted a government source describing the campaign as a "no-brainer" and said No 10 had made a "stupid decision".

It comes after Ms Truss attended her first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague where she said she wanted to work with “our neighbours” on issues including energy costs and rising inflation.

Nadhim Zahawi says sorry for mini-Budget turmoil

Nadhim Zahawi apologised on Question Time last night for the economic turmoil that followed the government’s mini-Budget.

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was forced to make the apology after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan on Thursday night.

The pair appeared on the political panel show, along with Succession actor Brian Cox, farmer Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones and Labour MP Lisa Nandy.

It comes after the pound plummeted in value against the dollar following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget announcement of a raft of tax cuts, including scrapping the 45p rate of income tax for higher earners.

Report:

Nadhim Zahawi says sorry for mini budget turmoil on Question Time

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was forced to make the apology after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan on Thursday night.

Namita Singh7 October 2022 05:43
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Friday, 7 October 2022, where we provide the latest from everything that’s buzzing in Westminster.

Namita Singh7 October 2022 04:51

