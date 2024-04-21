I don’t want to be PM again, Liz Truss insists as she refuses to apologise

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has claimed she does not want to be prime minister again, a week after saying she had “unfinished business” with the Conservative Party.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, famously outlasted by a lettuce, previously declined to rule out standing to be Tory leader, saying it was “never wise to rule anything out in politics”.

But in an interview with Sky News On Sunday, Ms Truss appeared to do just that, saying her new book was “not trying to reinstate myself as prime minister”.

Asked directly whether she would like to return to Downing Street, she said: “No.”

She also again refused to apologise for the banking crisis, which led to her being ousted from power by her own MPs after less than six weeks, saying that “mortgage rates have gone up across the world”.

And she reiterated her criticism of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, even as she admitted she had never met him in person.

She said: “The issues that I faced in office were issues of not being able to deliver the agenda I’d set out because of a deep resistance within the British economic establishment.

“I think it’s wrong to suggest that I’m responsible for British people paying higher mortgages.

“That is something that has happened in every country in the free world.”

Former prime minister Liz Truss Liz Truss has insisted it is ‘wrong’ to blame her for the 2022 surge in mortgage bills, and instead pointed the finger at Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

Labour has already accused Ms Truss of engaging in a “twisted victory lap”, with the publication of her new book about her time in office.

Ms Truss said the Bank of England governor was responsible for the market turmoil.

She said: “I faced real resistance and actions by the Bank of England that undermined my policy and created the problems in the markets.”

Earlier in the week, the former prime minister called for Mr Bailey’s head and demanded a “proper investigation” into the central bank’s response to her 2022 mini-budget.

Despite her criticism of the Bank chief, Ms Truss confirmed on Sunday she never met Mr Bailey.

“I actually had a meeting set up and wanted to meet him, but I was advised that would be a bad idea,” she said.

“Perhaps I shouldn’t have taken that advice, but that advice came from the Cabinet Secretary, and what I didn’t want to do is further exacerbate the problems … But what I was very, very concerned about is the country was in a serious situation.

“I didn’t want to exacerbate that situation by making it worse … In retrospect, yes, I probably should have spoken directly to the Governor of the Bank of England at the time.”

Ms Truss said she had only ever met Mr Bailey by Zoom, and would be happy to meet him at some point.