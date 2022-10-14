Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time is Liz Truss’ press conference today?

U-turn on corporation tax expected at press conference after the axe falls on chancellor

Matt Mathers
Friday 14 October 2022 12:56
Comments
Tory trade minister says Kwasi Kwarteng is 'an incredibly capable person'

Prime minister Liz Truss is due to hold a press conference today following weeks of turmoil over the so-called mini-budget.

The PM has been facing criticism after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a series of tax cuts that were followed by market turmoil.

On Friday, Ms Truss finally took action and sacked Mr Kwarteng ahead of a statement to the nation.

Ms Truss is expected to scrap a plan to undo former Rishi Sunak’s plan to raise corporation to 25 per cent.

It was one of the main pledges of her successful campaign for the Tory leadership but it has faced a growing revolt against it.

Before his sacking, there were reports Mr Kwarteng had not been expected to the event.

Recommended

The press conference is due to take place this afternoon at Downing Street.

The exact timing has not been confirmed but is believed to be around 2pm.

Earlier today Mr Kwarteng arrived back in the UK a day early to hold crunch talks with Ms Truss. He had been in Washington DC for a meeting of leaders at the International Monetary Fund.

He is expected to be sacked as chancellor at the meeting, a senior source inside No 10 source has told The Independent.

More follows....

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in