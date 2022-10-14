What time is Liz Truss’ press conference today?
U-turn on corporation tax expected at press conference after the axe falls on chancellor
Prime minister Liz Truss is due to hold a press conference today following weeks of turmoil over the so-called mini-budget.
The PM has been facing criticism after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a series of tax cuts that were followed by market turmoil.
On Friday, Ms Truss finally took action and sacked Mr Kwarteng ahead of a statement to the nation.
Ms Truss is expected to scrap a plan to undo former Rishi Sunak’s plan to raise corporation to 25 per cent.
It was one of the main pledges of her successful campaign for the Tory leadership but it has faced a growing revolt against it.
Before his sacking, there were reports Mr Kwarteng had not been expected to the event.
The press conference is due to take place this afternoon at Downing Street.
The exact timing has not been confirmed but is believed to be around 2pm.
Earlier today Mr Kwarteng arrived back in the UK a day early to hold crunch talks with Ms Truss. He had been in Washington DC for a meeting of leaders at the International Monetary Fund.
He is expected to be sacked as chancellor at the meeting, a senior source inside No 10 source has told The Independent.
More follows....
