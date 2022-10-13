✕ Close Liz Truss heckled by MPs for saying she is ‘genuinely unclear’

Prime MinisterLiz Truss said she is not planning to make any cuts to public spending but will ensure that “we spend public money well”.

Ms Truss was questioned during the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) about a spending commitment she made during the Tory leadership contest.

Labour leader Keir Starmer asked: “During her leadership contest the prime minister said, ‘I’m very clear, I’m not planning public spending reductions’. Is she going to stick to that?”

Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely. We are spending almost a trillion pounds on public spending. We were spending £700bn back in 2010. What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well.”

Sir Starmer also accused Ms Truss of being “lost in denial”, as the prime minister was jeered in the Commons for claiming she had “protected” the UK economy.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng is meeting IMF leaders today and will try and reassure the officials that everything is under control.