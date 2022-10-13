Liz Truss - live: PM says she won’t cut public spending as Starmer claims she’s ‘lost in denial’
Liz Truss promises to ‘spend public money well’
Liz Truss heckled by MPs for saying she is ‘genuinely unclear’
Prime MinisterLiz Truss said she is not planning to make any cuts to public spending but will ensure that “we spend public money well”.
Ms Truss was questioned during the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) about a spending commitment she made during the Tory leadership contest.
Labour leader Keir Starmer asked: “During her leadership contest the prime minister said, ‘I’m very clear, I’m not planning public spending reductions’. Is she going to stick to that?”
Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely. We are spending almost a trillion pounds on public spending. We were spending £700bn back in 2010. What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well.”
Sir Starmer also accused Ms Truss of being “lost in denial”, as the prime minister was jeered in the Commons for claiming she had “protected” the UK economy.
Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng is meeting IMF leaders today and will try and reassure the officials that everything is under control.
Labour set to win across Tories’ southern heartlands thanks to Liz Truss, poll shows
Labour is set to capture vast swathes of the Tories’ southern heartlands following Liz Truss‘s disastrous first month as prime minister, a new poll shows.
Keir Starmer‘s party, which was 29 points behind the Tories in the so-called “blue wall” seats at the 2019 election, is now 21 points ahead.
The 42 constituencies polled are southern seats traditionally won by the Tories, where the Liberal Democrats came second last time.
Read the full story here:
Labour set to win across Tories’ southern heartlands thanks to Liz Truss, poll shows
So-called ‘blue wall’ seats seeing huge collapse in traditional support for Conservatives
Chancellor to meet with IMF leaders amid economic chaos
Kwasi Kwarteng is meeting IMF leaders today and will try and reassure the officials that everything is under control, it was reported.
Amid the economic chaos, Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng maintain that the cuts are needed to get Britain’s economy growing again. The chancellor will meet with IMF leaders in Washington DC today after the institution’s chief economist said tax cuts threatened to cause “problems” for the UK economy.
ICYMI: Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘original sin’ caused UK turmoil, says ex-Bank of England deputy
The radical economic plan put forward by Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is the “original sin” to blame for ongoing market turmoil, said the Bank of England’s former deputy governor.
Read the full story here:
Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘original sin’ caused turmoil, says Ex-Bank of England deputy
Sir Charlie Bean says Bank could extend emergency action to ease ‘pressure’ on government
Liz Truss faces revolt as angry Tory MPs demand U-turns on tax plans
Liz Truss is facing open revolt from Conservative MPs demanding further U-turns on her tax giveaway mini-Budget, after she ruled out spending cuts to balance the nation’s books.
Increasingly fractious Tories made clear the prime minister should reverse or defer her decision to scrap a rise in corporation tax scheduled for 2023, at a cost of £18.7bn.
Read the full story by Andrew Woodcock, Anna Isaac, Kate Devlin here:
Liz Truss faces revolt as angry Tory MPs demand U-turns on tax plans
Prime minister accused of ‘trashing 10 years of conservatism’ by angry MP
Liz Truss faces growing pressure to rip up tax-slashing plans
Liz Truss was under fire from her own MPs as they demanded more U-turns on her tax-slashing agenda after she ruled out spending cuts to balance the books.
The Prime Minister’s leadership was in renewed peril as she was accused of “trashing the last 10 years” of the Tories’ record at a bruising meeting with backbenchers.
Read the full story here:
Liz Truss faces growing pressure to rip up tax-slashing plans
The Prime Minister was accused of ‘trashing’ Conservative values as a bid to win over mutinous MPs backfired.
Jacob Rees-Mogg claims parts of economy in ‘good state’ and insists pensions safe
Cabinet minister clashes with BBC host – and reveals his own mortgage payments have gone up.
Read the full story by Adam Forrest here:
Jacob Rees-Mogg claims parts of economy in ‘good state’
Cabinet minister clashes with BBC host – and reveals his own mortgage payments have gone up
Sir Keir Starmer accuses Liz Truss of being ‘lost in denial’
Sir Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of being “lost in denial”, as Liz Truss was jeered in the Commons for claiming she had “protected” the UK economy.
Ms Truss also claimed that the government would not have to cut public spending – despite the market chaos sparked by the borrowing spree set out in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
Sir Keir told the Commons that Ms Truss was “lost in denial … no wonder investors have no confidence in her government”.
Read the full story here:
Liz Truss ‘lost in denial’, says Keir Starmer – as PM claims no spending cuts ahead
PM jeered in Commons after insisting she has ‘protected’ UK economy
‘Niche activity’: MPs not turning up to scrutinise important Brexit legislation
The government’s Brexit legislation is not being properly scrutinised because MPs are failing to turn up to parliamentary sessions about it, it has been claimed.
A new report by constitutional experts at the Institute for Government details how scrutiny of EU matters has “dwindled” and become “a niche activity” on the green benches.
Read the full story here:
MPs not turning up to scrutinise important Brexit legislation
European Scurinty Committee barely attended by Labour MPs
