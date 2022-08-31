Truss and Sunak prepare to woo Tory members in final leadership hustings

✕ Close Boris Johnson refuses to rule out returning as prime minister

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are preparing for their last chance to woo members of the Conservative Party as leadership hustings come to an end on Wednesday.

The contenders are expected to exchange barbs over tax cuts as they attempt to provide competing visions for the UK economy, including their plans to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

They will make the final push in London before voting closes at 5pm on Friday with the foreign secretary tipped as the likely winner of the contest.

The former chancellor acknowledged himself to be an underdog but still believes that he can cause an upset to his rival.

Explaining the challenges faced by Boris Johnson’s successor in Downing Street, he told the Financial Times that it would be “complacent and irresponsible” for the prime minister and chancellor “not to be thinking about the risks to the public finances”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has refused to rule out a bid to return to power after he steps down as prime minister next week.