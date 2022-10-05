What time is Liz Truss’s speech at Conservative Party conference?
We take a look at what she is expected to say
Liz Truss will take to the stage in Birmingham for her first Conservative conference speech on Wednesday.
The prime minister is expected to say “everyone will benefit” from her economic plan.
Here, we take a look at what time Ms Truss’s speech is and what she is expected to say:
What time is Liz Truss speaking today?
Ms Truss will give her speech on the main stage at 11.05am, in a segment titled “Getting Britain Moving”.
What is she expected to say?
Ms Truss is expected to use her set-piece speech to explain why she thinks her economic policies will be worth it, despite recent “disruption” in the markets.
She will promise that “everyone will benefit” from her tax cuts. Amid a growing rebellion from her MPs about aspects of her economic plan, Ms Truss must persuade conference goers that she is on the right path.
“Whenever there is change, there is disruption”, she will tell party members.
“Not everyone will be in favour. But everyone will benefit from the result - a growing economy and a better future,” she will add.
There are not expected to be any big policy announcements in her speech.
Ms Truss will also say that her focus is on growing the economy. She will add that there has been too much focus on redistributing wealth within society, rather than growing the size of the economy.
“Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a better slice. That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle,” she will say.
“We have a huge talent across the country. We’re not making enough of it. To deliver this, we need to get Britain moving. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time.”
How to watch the speech?
The prime minister’s speech will be shown live on the BBC and will also be live on this website.
You can also follow along with our live blog coverage here:
