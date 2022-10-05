Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What time is Liz Truss’s speech at Conservative Party conference?

We take a look at what she is expected to say

Holly Bancroft
Wednesday 05 October 2022 08:13
Comments
Liz Truss left speechless when questioned on mortgage rises

Liz Truss will take to the stage in Birmingham for her first Conservative conference speech on Wednesday.

The prime minister is expected to say “everyone will benefit” from her economic plan.

Here, we take a look at what time Ms Truss’s speech is and what she is expected to say:

What time is Liz Truss speaking today?

Ms Truss will give her speech on the main stage at 11.05am, in a segment titled “Getting Britain Moving”.

Recommended

What is she expected to say?

Ms Truss is expected to use her set-piece speech to explain why she thinks her economic policies will be worth it, despite recent “disruption” in the markets.

She will promise that “everyone will benefit” from her tax cuts. Amid a growing rebellion from her MPs about aspects of her economic plan, Ms Truss must persuade conference goers that she is on the right path.

“Whenever there is change, there is disruption”, she will tell party members.

Liz Truss will give her speech on Wednesday morning

(REUTERS)

“Not everyone will be in favour. But everyone will benefit from the result - a growing economy and a better future,” she will add.

There are not expected to be any big policy announcements in her speech.

Ms Truss will also say that her focus is on growing the economy. She will add that there has been too much focus on redistributing wealth within society, rather than growing the size of the economy.

Prime minister Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng

(Getty Images)

“Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a better slice. That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle,” she will say.

“We have a huge talent across the country. We’re not making enough of it. To deliver this, we need to get Britain moving. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time.”

How to watch the speech?

The prime minister’s speech will be shown live on the BBC and will also be live on this website.

You can also follow along with our live blog coverage here:

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in