Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of desperately “clinging on” to power after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng to counter the fierce backlash from the Tory party against her disastrous plan for growth.

In a speech to supporters in Barnsley this morning, the Labour leader said there were “no historical precedents” for the chaos that followed Ms Truss and her former chancellor’s mini-Budget in which they launched several now abandoned tax-cutting policies that the markets took to be reckless.

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt this morning gave an extraordinary series of interviews in which he signalled a decisive break with his new boss’s plan for growth.

Mr Hunt said he will have to make cuts to public spending to steady the economy after the disastrous first few weeks of Ms Truss’s premiership.

He admitted Ms Truss made “mistakes” and said “difficult decisions” were going to have to be taken to reassure markets and restore stability.