Liz Truss was the guest of honour at the launch event for a whiskey brand founded by a bare-knuckle fighter months after he was released from prison.

The former prime minister appeared in a video alongside Douglas Joyce, known as Dougie, who was jailed for causing grievous bodily harm after he assaulted a 78-year-old man inside a pub on Thomas Street, Manchester.

In the video, the boxer says his catchphrase, “just remember Dougie Joyce loves ya”, after handing Ms Truss a bottle of his Joyce’s Irish Whiskey.

open image in gallery Liz Truss appeared in the video alongside Joyce ( Instagram/@dougiejoyce_iam_manchester2023 )

“Liz Truss loves ya,” the former prime minister added.

It is understood Ms Truss was not paid to attend the event at Scunthorpe United’s stadium, and her spokesman added: “Liz attended the Scunthorpe event to support the people working to regenerate the town and Scunthorpe FC. I thought the government believed in the rehabilitation of offenders."

But a source told The Sun that for Ms Truss, plotting a political comeback, “this is a serious lapse”.

Joyce was jailed in 2023 for causing grievous bodily harm after he attacked a 78-year-old man in a pub, punching him multiple times and eventually knocking him to the ground.

He followed the victim into the back of a pub and began shouting and pointing at him, before punching him in the face three times and knocking him off his seat and into the seats next to him, leaving him bleeding.

open image in gallery Liz Truss was not paid to attend the event ( Reuters )

Detective Constable Natalie Hollows of Greater Manchester Police described Joyce as an “aggressive and violent” man. He “intended to intimidate and inflict pain on a vulnerable 78-year-old man by carrying out this horrendous assault,” she added.

At the time of the attack, Joyce was wearing a large pyramid-style gold ring, leading to a significant injury.

He had previously gained notoriety appearing in The Joyce Family Documentary on Amazon which “explored the world of the travelling community with exclusive access to the joyce family”.

Joyce said Ms Truss had been a “tremendous support” for his business, adding: “Having her there truly meant a lot and added a distinguished touch to the occasion. I am grateful for her support and the insights she shared, which will undoubtedly inspire us all as we look to 2026 and beyond.”

Ms Truss’s tenure in Downing Street lasted just 49 days after her disastrous mini-budget triggered market turmoil and saw the pound tank to a 37-year low against the dollar.

Ms Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century in the September 2022 statement, but were quickly forced to climb down over their plan to scrap the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

She has since admitted her plan to cut the 45p top rate of tax may have gone too far but insisted it was not fair to blame subsequent interest rate rises on her mini-budget.

A spokesman for Joyce declined to comment when approached by The Sun, which first revealed the video. .