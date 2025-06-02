Liz Truss shares a drink with a notorious bare-knuckle fighter to launch his new whiskey brand in a bizarre new promotional video.

The former Prime Minister can be seen grinning alongside Dougie Joyce, a boxer who served time in prison for a “horrendous” attack on a 78-year-old man in a pub.

Addressing his followers, the boxer says his catchphrase, “just remember Dougie Joyce loves ya”, before Ms Truss echoes: “Liz Truss loves you”.

The ex-Conservative leader appeared at the event at Scunthorpe FC in May with the boxer just months after he was freed from jail.

A representative for Ms Truss told The Sun: “She attended the event to support the people working to regenerate the town and Scunthorpe FC.”