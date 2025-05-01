Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

England’s local elections on 1 May are shaping up to be the most consequential in a generation – a pivotal test for all the major parties, and perhaps a glimpse into the future of British politics.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice said less than half of voters are telling pollsters they will vote for one of the two main parties, in a historic shift in voting patterns.

Labour, fresh from its return to government last summer, is under pressure to consolidate its gains, but faces discontent in key heartlands after a string of controversial policy decisions.

The Conservatives, battered by years of scandal and now out of Westminster power for the first time since 2010, are fighting to hold their ground in councils they have dominated for decades.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK hopes to convert its surge in national opinion polls into real-world wins, with targets ranging from mayoral races in Lincolnshire and Hull to Labour’s Doncaster stronghold.

With dozens of councils, mayoralties and a high-stakes parliamentary by-election in Runcorn and Helsby up for grabs, the results could reshape the political map in ways that will reverberate far beyond Thursday night.

So, which seats really matter? How much trouble are the Tories in? Can Reform turn headlines into votes? And how fragile is Labour’s new electoral coalition?

Join me live at 12pm BST on Friday, 3 May, as I answer your questions on all the key contests, party strategies, and what the results tell us about Britain’s fast-changing political landscape.

Submit your questions in the comments below. If you're not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to participate. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question right away – some may be hidden until the Q&A starts. See you at 12pm!