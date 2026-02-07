Mandelson-Starmer latest: Rayner ‘warned PM’ over former Labour minister’s Epstein links after police search homes
The former deputy prime minister reportedly told Starmer appointing Mandelson would be a mistake
Angela Rayner warned Sir Keir Starmer not to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador due to concern over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, it has been reported.
The former deputy prime minister told Sir Keir in 2024 handing the job to Lord Mandelson would be a mistake due to his ties to the paedophile financier, according to reports in The Times.
Sir Keir has apologised for believing Lord Mandelson’s “lies” and vowed to hand over documents related to his vetting to parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC).
Former primer minister, Gordon Brown has also spoken out and said he deeply regrets bring Lord Mandelson into office and fears he could have potentially caused “huge commercial damage”.
It comes after the Metropolitan Police searched addresses in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, as part of a misconduct in public office investigation launched into Lord Mandelson.
Officers were seen leaving his London address, carrying boxes on Friday evening. The force said the alleged offences involved a 72-year-old man and confirmed that he had not been arrested.
Police searches into Mandelson's properties concludes
The searches into Lord Mandelson’s two properties have now concluded, the Metropolitan police have confirmed in a statement.
Deputy assistant commissioner, Hayley Sewart, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “I can confirm that officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team have carried out searches at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area. The searches were related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.
“He has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing. This will be a complex investigation requiring a significant amount of further evidence gathering and analysis. It will take some time to do this work comprehensively and we will not be providing a running commentary.”
Labour MP says Starmer's position 'irredeemable'
Starmer is facing pressure from his own party to step down as prime minister over his appointment of Lord Mandelson.
One Labour backbencher, Kim Johnson, an MP for Liverpool Riverside “I think he needs to seriously consider his position,” told Times Radio.
“He’s on the ropes and we have to think about the benefit of the country and the party. We have to consider the likelihood of what could happen, the stability of the country could be at stake.”
Watch: Andrew Mountbatten's ex partner says not being named in Epstein files is an 'insult'
Recap: Starmer under threat over Mandelson appointment
Last September, Starmer fired Mandelson from his position of US ambassador, but he remained in the Labour party.
Newly released emails from the Epstein files suggest that in 2009, Mandelson sent Jeffrey Epstein a memo written for Brown about possible UK asset sales and tax changes, and in 2010 gave Epstein an advance notice of a 500-billion-euro ($590 billion) bailout by the European Union.
These new revelations have stirred Starmer’s opponents and even those in his own party to question his judgement. Polls have suggested Starmer is already unpopular with the British public, and some lawmakers say his position is under threat.
Mandelson, who resigned from Starmer's Labour Party on Sunday and since quit his position in parliament's upper chamber on Tuesday, has not responded to messages seeking comment.
The Police launched their investigation on Tuesday following the receipt of reports alleging misconduct in public office, including a referral from the government.
Following the announcement of the investigation into Mandelson the government has said it stood "ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need."
Starmer under scrutiny for visit to Palantir with Mandelson
Keir Starmer is under pressure to release information regarding his visit to Palantir’s showroom alongside Lord Mandelson.
Starmer and Mandelson met the company’s CEO Alex Karp and were shown the company’s military technology.
Conservative MP and shadow chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Alex Burghart, urged the cabinet secretary Wormald to review Palantir’s latest MoD contract “given the allegations now coming to light about Mandelson’s conduct”.
Starmer’s meeting with Palantir was not documented in the prime minister’s register of visits and was only acknowledged after, Burghart said.
