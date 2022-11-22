Manston asylum centre now empty after thousands moved to hotels

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Manston asylum centre at the centre of huge controversy over “Dickensian” conditions and overcrowding is now empty, The Independent understands.

More than 4,000 people were held at the asylum processing facility in Kent only weeks ago – despite its maximum capacity of 1,600.

The Home Office still faces legal action after some migrants were believed to have been held for several weeks at a centre designed only to host people for up to 24 hours.

Hundreds of asylum seekers have been moved to hotels in recent days and the site is now empty, according to campaign group sources.

The transfer of people into accommodation has been helped by a lull in migrants crossing the English Channel – but more migrants are expected to be sent there in the weeks ahead, The Telegraph reported.

A government source told newspaper: “All migrants have now been moved to contingency accommodation. It has taken three weeks, but we’ve got there.”

It follows several controversies at the site, including an outbreak of diptheria and the death of a man who had been placed at the centre on Saturday.

It is understood the man died in hospital on 19 November after “becoming unwell”, having arrived as part of a small boat crossing on 12 November.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman is investigating the death. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has also been notified by the Home Office, but has to say whether it will also make inquiries.

Detention Action and the PCS union have sent pre-action legal letter to home secretary Suella Braverman on behalf of a woman held at Manston “beyond statutory time limits”.

James Wilson, Detention Action deputy director, said potentially thousands of people “may be legally entitled to compensation for their mistreatment at Manston”.

He said: “The home secretary has only taken steps to address her serious failures at Manston after our urgent legal challenge and widespread, public condemnation.”

Mr Wilson added: “We are still concerned at this government’s knee-jerk response to this issue, including proposals to hold people in disused student accommodation, defunct military bases or unused holiday camps, where many of the problems we saw at Manston are likely to be repeated.”

With the use of hotels proving the ire of some Tory MPs, officials have drawn up plans to move asylum seekers to student accommodation, old military bases and unused holiday camps, according to The Telegraph.

Hannah Marwood, legal access manager at Care4Calais, warned that the Manston site could soon fill up again.

The campaigner told The Independent: “This happened with Napier Barracks when the government was criticised for the living conditions there last year. It was emptied, but within a few weeks was brought back into use with less people accommodated.”

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on Monday that there had been “a huge effort over the last two or three weeks to reduce the population of the site”.

“It’s functioning as it should be now – which is as a short-term processing unit where people’s security details like their biometrics are taken, and then they’re removed as quickly as possible and sent on to other accommodation,” said Mr Jenrick.

Andy Baxter of the Prison Officers Association had described conditions at Manston as “Dickensian” and had warned potential for riots amid “pressure cooker” overcrowding.