UK immigration news - live: Philp insists Manston migrant centre is legally compliant
Policing minister claims ‘significant improvements’ made in last few days
Policing minister Chris Philp has insisted Manston migrant centre is legally compliant just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.
“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.
It comes after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.
Mr Philip told the broadcaster that the Home Office had assured him that the people told immigration officials at Manston they had the addresses of “friends and family” to go to.
“Clearly that understanding was not accurate, quite how that misunderstanding arose, maybe it was lost in translation, I don’t know, but clearly they have now all been looked after,” he said.
Westminster city council Labour leader Adam Hug said “clearly there has been a breakdown in communication”, which meant those bussed in from Manston with wristbands and Home Office paperwork “were not being dealt with properly”.
London council leader cites ‘breakdown in communication’ over Manston migrants who slept in street
Clearly there has been a breakdown in communication”after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation, Westminster city council Labour leader Adam Hug has said. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about the group of migrants who the Home Office believed had somewhere to stay, he said: “So, the picture is still confused even two days later.”
Mr Hug said a large number of people came into Westminster on Wednesday from Manston with wristbands and Home Office paperwork, but who “were not being dealt with properly.”
“Some of them got put on a coach to Norwich 12 hours later, so they arrived during the middle of the day and then were taken out at 1am overnight - very early on Thursday morning then another group of 11 presented at our homelessness services yesterday, working with local charities to get them off the streets.
“So, 11 people have turned up, seven of whom are keen to be housed by the Home Office, so clearly there has been a breakdown in communication here.
“We believe those people slept rough overnight and ultimately the chaos in Manston and the pressures to get that situation sorted is having a ripple effect with people being left to sleep rough on our streets in London.”
Manston migrant centre is ‘legally compliant’, Philip insists
Policing minister Chris Philp has insisted Manston migrant centre is legally compliant just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.
“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.
It comes after two groups of asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.
Mr Philip told the broadcaster that the Home Office had assured him that both groups of people told immigration officials at Manston they had the addresses of “friends and family” to go to.
“Clearly that understanding was not accurate, quite how that misunderstanding arose, maybe it was lost in translation, I don’t know, but clearly they have now all been looked after,” he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies