Two residential properties in the south of England have been searched by the Information Commissioner’s Office after CCTV images of Matt Hancock embracing an aide in his Whitehall office were leaked.

The organisation said personal computer equipment and electronic devices at the addresses were seized as part of its probe into alleged breaches of the Data Protection Act.

Director of investigations at the Information Commissioner’s Office Steve Eckersley said: “It’s vital that all people, which includes the employees of government departments and members of the public who interact with them, have trust and confidence in the protection of their personal data.

“In these circumstances, the ICO aims to react swiftly and effectively to investigate where there is a risk that other people may have unlawfully obtained personal data.

“We have an ongoing investigation and will not be commenting further until it is concluded.”

The investigation was launched in response to CCTV images from Mr Hancock’s parliamentary office being leaked to The Sun newspaper, which published them last month.

The images showed the then health secretary embracing and kissing his taxpayer-funded adviser Gina Coladangelo.

The CCTV footage was reportedly filmed on 6 May, when England’s law banned indoor social gatherings of people from different households. Guidance also urged people to stay two metres apart and avoid “face to face contact”.

Soon after the pictures were published, Mr Hancock stood down and was replaced by former chancellor Sajid Javid as health secretary.

It has been reported that Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo have left their spouses, with whom they both have had children with, to move in together.

Ms Coladangelo, who was previously a director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, had met the Suffolk MP at Oxford University where they became close friends over a shared passion for student radio.

At the time of the affair, she had been married to Oliver Tress, the owner of high street retailer Oliver Bonas – where she had worked as the marketing and communications director.

In September last year, she was handed a £15,000-a-year role as non-executive director at the Department for Health and Social Care.

There is no public record of the appointment, that was made during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is listed on her LinkedIn page.

Mr Hancock has been accused of cronyism on a number of occasions over his personal links with businesses and individuals that were awarded NHS contracts during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the High Court found Mr Hancock had acted unlawfully by awarding contracts to companies without tender and then not publishing their details.