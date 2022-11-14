Jump to content

‘He’s made the town a laughing stock’: Matt Hancock’s constituents have their say on I’m A Celebrity

Debbie Luxon
Monday 14 November 2022 12:11
Comments
<p>Matt Hancock (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

Matt Hancock (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Archive)

Matt Hancock’s sixth trial in I’m a Celeb has divided his constituents - with some claiming he has made the town a “laughing stock” while others insist “he’s been punished enough”.

Last week the West Suffolk MP, 44, joined other celebrities in the Australian jungle to star in the reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking today (14/11) in Newmarket, tactical voter Lorraine Vango, 58, who works at a Greggs bakery, said: “He should get back to his constituents, not be in a jungle getting paid God knows how much.

“It serves him right, getting every trial. But I preferred it when he was failing the challenges - it was more interesting.”

Chris Hensby, 70, who works at an auction house and is a Newmarket Labour voter said: “I think it’s absolutely outrageous - we’re a laughing stock.

“If I wrote to him about the buses in Newmarket I think I’d have to wait quite a long time for a reply! I don’t approve.”

Matt has so far gone endured six gruelling challenges, from eating a camel’s penis to being covered in sludge and dead birds.

Last night (13/11) he crawled through a room of snakes - one of his biggest fears - and collected nine out of 11 possible stars.

Becky Aldred, 40, a Tory voter and mother-of-one, thinks the British public has gone too far in punishing Matt.

She said: “They’re being a bit mean to him aren’t they, the campmates in the jungle?

“He made a mistake with the affair, but who doesn’t make mistakes in life? He’s owned up to his affair and I think he’s been punished enough.

“I do think putting him through every challenge is a bit harsh.

“You’ve got to treat people the way you want to be treated.

“I bet half of them sitting in the camp have done things as well that haven’t been publicised.”

Courtney Dove, 31, thinks Hancock should step down

( SWNS)

Asked if politicians should be held to a higher standard, Becky said: “Probably, but everyone’s human. I would vote for him again.

“I don’t think he can work for his constituents while he’s in the jungle, but he’s got people he pays to do that.

“I just think he’s probably done it to clear his name a bit. They should put Boris Johnson in the jungle, see what happens then!”

Chris Hensby, 70, believes the MP has made Newmarket a ‘laughing stock’

( SWNS)

Keziah Eagle, a 48-year-old student who didn’t vote for Matt in the last election, said: “I think he should be in his constituency, but he’s had a hard time in the jungle. He should be doing his job though really.”

Courtney Dove, 31, works for a mortgage advisor. She didn’t vote for Matt Hancock in the last election but said: “I just think it’s funny. I can’t see how serving his constituents is a massive concern for him right now.

“He’s getting paid a lot to be on the other side of the world right now. I think he should step down, but I thought that before so this hasn’t changed my opinion.

“I think he should come home and face the music, but I don’t particularly want him doing the job anyway.”

