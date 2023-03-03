Matt Hancock ‘hoped Covid could propel his career into next league’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock passed his aide a message on how Covid could propel his career “into the next league” before the spread of the disease was even declared a pandemic, it has been reported.

In January 2020, when people in China were first diagnosed with Covid, a “wise friend” of the then-health secretary suggested he could use “a crisis of this scale” to benefit his career, according to WhatsApp messages leaked by The Telegraph.

And Mr Hancock’s messages with his staff also appear to show that during his time in Cabinet, he tried to control his public image, vetoing photographs if he thought they did not show him to his best advantage.

He also welcomed images of himself in the press, even if coverage was negative, the newspaper reports.

His aspirations and behaviour, revealed in more messages published by the paper after being leaked by Isabel Oakeshott, also extended to micro-managing his social media output.

According to The Telegraph, the memo from a "wise friend" - sent on from Mr Hancock to media special adviser Jamie Njoku-Goodwin - said: “Have been reflecting about the Coronavirus and your role. Some thoughts:

“You’ve come over well so far. Calm, authoritative, honest. A well handled crisis of this scale could propel you into the next league, and break you through in terms of public perception.”

The message goes on to suggest the then-health secretary asks himself questions such as “how do you want your handling of this crisis to be remembered?” and “how can you show the PM you’re his ultra competent, non showboaty lieutenant in this?”

The first tranche of emails Ms Oakeshott leaked allegedly showed he rejected expert advice on Covid tests for people going into care homes in England at the start of the pandemic, potentially costing lives.

During the pandemic, he reportedly exchanged more than 22,000 messages with staff to edit or approve social media posts. “I want people to think I’m working so hard I’m crazy,” he told one adviser.

By contrast, as Helen Whately, the social care minister, was reportedly struggling to talk to him about PPE for care homes. He sent her five WhatsApp messages in their one-to-one chat – but 72 to the team sending out his tweets, according to the paper.

When a press report criticised his behaviour during lockdown, he responded: “I think I look great!”

He also reportedly asked Gina Coladangelo, with whom he was having an affair, to decide whether to release pictures of himself surfing.

Early in Britain’s first lockdown he is said to have discussed with a media adviser how “pushing on vaccines” would be “the most politically beneficial thing”.

The appeal was that it was not “resource-intensive”, and that they would “just need to turn up to the parade, salute and cut the ribbon” because it was “purely a comms/political thing”.

The then health secretary also accepted advice from former chancellor George Osborne, and planned strategies with Lord Bethell of Romford, a close friend who frequently coached him, the Telegraph reports.

Mr Hancock, who has threatened to sue Ms Oakeshott for breaching a non-disclosure agreement, said he was hugely disappointed and sad at the massive betrayal and breach of trust.

“I am also sorry for the impact on the very many people – political colleagues, civil servants and friends - who worked hard with me to get through the pandemic and save lives,” he said.

"There is absolutely no public interest case for this huge breach. All the materials for the book have already been made available to the inquiry, which is the right, and only, place for everything to be considered properly and the right lessons to be learnt.”

He said the leaks gave a partial, biased account to suit an anti-lockdown agenda.

He added he would not comment further on any other stories or “false allegations” that she may make.