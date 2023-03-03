Matt Hancock has threatened me with legal action, says Isabel Oakeshott

Isabel Oakeshott has claimed that Matt Hancock has threatened her with legal action after she leaked more than 100,000 of his WhatsApp exchanges to the Daily Telegraph.

The journalist was provided with the messages when she helped the former health secretary write his Pandemic Diaries book.

Ms Oakeshott has also claimed that Mr Hancock sent a "threatening" message telling her she had made a "big mistake."

"He's since followed through with threats of legal action," Ms Oakeshott told Good Morning Britain.

