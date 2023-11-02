Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock wanted to personally decide – rather than doctors or the public – “who should live and who should die” if hospitals became overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, the former NHS boss has said.

Lord Simon Stevens, who led NHS England until 2021, made the startling claim during evidence to the Covid inquiry, adding: “Fortunately, this horrible dilemma never crystallised.”

Mr Hancock made the comments after ministers were told in mid-February 2020 that Covid could lead to as many as 840,000 deaths in a “reasonable worst-case scenario”, the inquiry was told. The prediction sparked the “unresolved but fundamental ethical debate” about who should be prioritised for NHS care and how this should be decide.

In his witness statement, the peer said: “The secretary of state for health and social care took the position that in this situation he – rather than, say, the medical profession or the public – should ultimately decide who should live and who should die.”

Adding that it would be “highly undesirable”, the peer told the hearing he “wanted to discourage the idea that an individual secretary of state, other than in the most exceptional circumstances, should be deciding how care will be provided”.

Evidence submitted to the inquiry showed ministers performed a planning exercise for Covid based on a ‘reasonable worst case’ in which 840,000 people died (Covid-19 Inquiry)

After the evidence, former No 10 chief of staff Dominic Cummings launched a blistering attack on Mr Hancock, a day after he was grilled at the inquiry over his expletive-laden WhatsApp messages during the pandemic.

Mr Cummings asked on Twitter whether the true problem was either him “calling Hancock ‘a lying c*** killing people’” or “Hancock actually being a lying c*** killing people”.

Separately, during Lord Stevens’ evidence, a series of WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry revealed that Mr Cummings repeatedly pushed Boris Johnson to sack Mr Hancock, who now sits as an independent MP following his appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… reality show.

At one stage, MrCummings claimed Mr Hancock had “lied his way through this and killed people and dozens and dozens of people have seen it”. Ex-civil servant Helen MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary, also claimed in her evidence that Mr Hancock displayed “nuclear levels” of overconfidence and a pattern of reassuring colleagues the pandemic was being dealt with in ways that were not true.

Lord Stevens largely refused to criticise the former health secretary during his appearance, in contrast to other figures who appeared before Baroness Heather Hallett’s probe this week, including Mr Cummings and Ms MacNamara.

“There were occasional moments of tension and flashpoints, which are probably inevitable during the course of a 15-month pandemic but I was brought up always to look to the best in people,” he said.

Under questioning from Mr O’Connor he said that “for the most part, yes” he could trust Mr Hancock.

Lord Stevens also told the inquiry that ministers “sometimes avoided” Cobra meetings chaired by Mr Hancock at the start of the pandemic, adding that they were “not optimally effective”.

Asked if that was because of Mr Hancock, Lord Stevens said: “I am not saying that was cause and effect, but that was the fact of the matter.”