Covid inquiry roundup: Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings provide worrying insight into No 10

Cabinet ministers appeared to “avoid” emergency Cobra meetings chaired by then-health secretary Matt Hancock during the pandemic, the former NHS chief executive has told the Covid inquiry.

Warning that Cobra meetings “were arguably not optimally effective”, Lord Simon Stevens said it was not necessarily “cause and effect” but merely “the fact of the matter” that ministers would delegate attendance to their juniors when Mr Hancock was at the helm.

It comes a day after former top civil servant and ethics chief Helen MacNamara said the “female perspective” was missed during the pandemic as she condemned a “toxic” and “macho” culture at the highest levels of Mr Johnson’s government.

Ms MacNamara also said she was “disappointed” that Mr Johnson had not called out an expletive-laden message written about her by Dominic Cummings.

On Tuesday, Mr Cummings apologised for the language used in a series of foul-mouthed messages criticising members of the government – including the one referred to by Ms MacNamara – but denied misogyny, saying he had been “much ruder” about the men.