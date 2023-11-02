Covid inquiry live: Ministers ‘avoided’ Cobra meetings chaired by Hancock, ex-NHS chief says
Former NHS and health chiefs appearing before Covid inquiry on Thursday
Cabinet ministers appeared to “avoid” emergency Cobra meetings chaired by then-health secretary Matt Hancock during the pandemic, the former NHS chief executive has told the Covid inquiry.
Warning that Cobra meetings “were arguably not optimally effective”, Lord Simon Stevens said it was not necessarily “cause and effect” but merely “the fact of the matter” that ministers would delegate attendance to their juniors when Mr Hancock was at the helm.
It comes a day after former top civil servant and ethics chief Helen MacNamara said the “female perspective” was missed during the pandemic as she condemned a “toxic” and “macho” culture at the highest levels of Mr Johnson’s government.
Ms MacNamara also said she was “disappointed” that Mr Johnson had not called out an expletive-laden message written about her by Dominic Cummings.
On Tuesday, Mr Cummings apologised for the language used in a series of foul-mouthed messages criticising members of the government – including the one referred to by Ms MacNamara – but denied misogyny, saying he had been “much ruder” about the men.
Tories losing more voters to Farage’s Reform UK than Labour, poll finds
Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are losing more of their 2019 voters to the right-wing Reform UK party than to Labour, a shock new poll suggests.
Only one in 10 voters (11 per cent) who backed the Tories at the last election have switched to Keir Starmer’s party, a new YouGov survey found. But the poll found that slightly more (12 per cent) of voters who supported the Tories last time have switched to Reform UK.
The results suggests that Labour is still struggling to win over Conservative voters – and that Mr Sunak is under increasing pressure from the right.
The party co-founded by Nigel Farage – who remains honorary president – has seen its rating rise in recent months. The YouGov poll has Reform UK unchanged at 8 per cent, while the most recent Opinium poll has it up to points on 8 per cent.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has the full story here:
Tories losing more voters to Farage’s Reform UK than Labour, poll finds
YouGov survey suggests Keir Starmer still struggling to win over 2019 Conservative voters
Revealed: Ministers braced for 840,000 Covid deaths
The Covid inquiry has seen slides from a planning exercise which shows ministers expected 840,000 deaths in a “reasonable worst case scenario”, reports our political correspondent Archie Mitchell.
The exercise, on February 12, asked attendees to look forward to 14 April 2020.
It “helped sensitise” government departments to the type of pressures Britain might experience.
Watch: ‘People did not think Covid measures were fair', says former NHS chief
NHS boss: ‘Occasional moments of tension and flashpoints’ but Hancock was trustworthy
The chief executive of the NHS during the pandemic has said Matt Hancock was trustworthy, but that the pair had “occasional moments of tension”.
Simon Stevens declined to pile in after days of hearings in which the then health secretary was described as a liar and someone who could not be trusted.
Lord Stevens said Mr Hancock was somebody he trusted “for the most part”, adding: “I'm not denying that there were a small handful of occasions during the course of a year, year and a half, when there were tensions.
“But that I don't think is particularly surprising given the circumstances under which everybody was working.”
Hancock and Stevens running NHS was ‘hideous prospect’, Cummings
The Covid inquiry has heard that Dominic Cummings thought Matt Hancock and Simon Stevens running the NHS during the pandemic was a “hideous prospect”.
A message read to the inquiry, sent by Mr Cummings, said: “I must stress that leaving Hancock in post is a big mistake.
“He's a proven liar, who nobody believes or should believe on anything. And we face going into an autumn crisis with him in charge of the NHS still.
“Therefore, we'll be back around that cabinet table with him and Stephens bullshitting again in September. Hideous prospect.”
Lord Stevens told the inquiry it was one of Mr Cummings’s “gentler epithets”.
Watch live: Rishi Sunak holds press conference as AI summit comes to a close
As the Covid inquiry continues, Rishi Sunak is also holding a press conference at the end of his summit on artificial intelligence, which you can watch live here:
Hancock and Cummings tried to get rid of NHS chief executive
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Matt Hancock and Dominic Cummings tried to get rid of the boss of the NHS in the early stages of the pandemic, WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid inquiry revealed.
In January 2020 the then health secretary told Mr Cummings that Lord Stevens’s resignation was “in train”.
And the next month Mr Cummings asked him when Lord Stevens would be “off”.
Mr Hancock tried to reassure Mr Cummings that Lord Stevens had told him he would leave by Christmas 2020.
Mr Cummings replied: “We must get on with it now.”
Lord Stevens did not resign until July 2021, more than a year later.
Watch: Cobra meetings were not ‘optimally effective’, says former NHS boss
‘Decision-makers did not know how NHS worked,’ Lord Simon Stevens
Simon Stevens has said a description by one of Britain’s top civil servants that decision-makers during the pandemic did not have a detailed understanding of the NHS was “accurate”.
The former NHS chief executive was asked about a statement by Helen MacNamara which said: “I do not remember anyone working in the centre… who had a detailed understanding of the way the NHS operated.”
“I think Helen’s description seems to be accurate,” Lord Stevens said.
‘People did not think Covid measures were fair,’ former NHS chief
The former boss of the NHS told the prime minister patients did not think Covid measures were “fair”.
A readout from a meeting between Simon Stevens, Boris Johnson, chancellor Rishi Sunak and others revealed that Lord Stevens said people “questioned whether they worked”.
“And if they did work, they wanted financial support,” he told the meeting.
Lord Stevens said his view was based on discussions with patients and staff in the NHS.
