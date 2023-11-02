After a slow start, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, also known as the Hallett inquiry after its chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, has been producing some sensational content, as we say these days.

The witness statements from, and cross-examination of, Dominic Cummings and Helen MacNamara have grabbed the headlines and damaged the reputations of many of the players in this “drama” – not least Boris Johnson.

The constant flow of revelations has also been – especially for the Conservatives – an unwelcome reminder of their failings in office during this transcendent crisis. While many voters will have long ago made their minds up about the party and its leadership, the inquiry – which would have only been getting into its stride had the general election been held as expected in the summer of 2023 – will intrude into the world of politics next year and beyond...