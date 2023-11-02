Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

An unhappy struggle between panto and principle: the Covid inquiry’s winners and losers so far

The constant flow of expletive-filled revelations from Baroness Hallett’s Covid inquiry has been a shocking reminder of the government’s failings in office during the pandemic, writes Sean O’Grady. Buckle up for more big names wielding the cudgel over the coming months

Thursday 02 November 2023 19:24
Comments
<p>Were Johnson’s reputation for probity and competence not already shredded he would have suffered most from the testimony</p>

Were Johnson’s reputation for probity and competence not already shredded he would have suffered most from the testimony

(PA)

After a slow start, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, also known as the Hallett inquiry after its chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, has been producing some sensational content, as we say these days.

The witness statements from, and cross-examination of, Dominic Cummings and Helen MacNamara have grabbed the headlines and damaged the reputations of many of the players in this “drama” – not least Boris Johnson.

The constant flow of revelations has also been – especially for the Conservatives – an unwelcome reminder of their failings in office during this transcendent crisis. While many voters will have long ago made their minds up about the party and its leadership, the inquiry – which would have only been getting into its stride had the general election been held as expected in the summer of 2023 – will intrude into the world of politics next year and beyond...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in