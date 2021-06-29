Matt Hancock should have declared Gina Coladangelo was his lover, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Matt Hancock should have declared his intimate relationship with Gina Coladangelo who had “scrutiny” powers at his department, Jacob Rees-Mogg says.

Boris Johnson is refusing to hold an inquiry into the former health secretary – which might establish whether, or when, he revealed that his student friend had become his lover.

But Mr Rees-Mogg said MPs faced strict “rules” on appointing family members as aides and suggested they extended to non-executive directors at government departments.

“There are limitations on family members and restrictions on family members that you may employ,” the Commons leader said.

And he added: “If a man were to appoint his wife to be an executive director, you would hope that the Cabinet Office knew that the lady was married to the man.”

Mr Rees-Mogg also dismissed criticism of Mr Johnson for failing to declare his own potential conflicts of interest to parliament as “irrelevant technicalities”.

“What you want to know is that your prime minister is an honest man – and the prime minister is unquestionably an honest man.

“Do you want to know that the prime minister is a leading bureaucrat? Well no, then we would still be in the European Union.

Mr Rees-Mogg also dismissed a focus on such rules as ‘very American”, telling a podcast for the ConservativeHome website: “That’s not the type of country this country is.”

