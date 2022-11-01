Jump to content

Irked Rishi Sunak ‘unlikely’ to watch Hancock in I’m a Celebrity, says No 10

MPs ‘should be working hard for constituents’: PM signals disapproval of TV booking

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 01 November 2022 12:33
Comments
Presenter jokes Matt Hancock should be ''wary of hidden cameras' as MP joins I'm A Celeb

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has made clear his disapproval of Matt Hancock’s decision to take time away from parliament to appear on TV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Mr Hancock did not inform the PM of his intention to appear on the show ahead of his announcement as a contestant earlier today.

He immediately had the Conservative whip withdrawn, and must now sit in the Commons as an independent.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: "The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.

"The public when they elect their MPs, expect them to  work hard for their constituency."

The spokesperson said it was "unlikely" that Mr Sunak would be watching I’m a Celebrity to see how Mr Hancock gets on.

