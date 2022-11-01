Irked Rishi Sunak ‘unlikely’ to watch Hancock in I’m a Celebrity, says No 10

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has made clear his disapproval of Matt Hancock’s decision to take time away from parliament to appear on TV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Mr Hancock did not inform the PM of his intention to appear on the show ahead of his announcement as a contestant earlier today.

He immediately had the Conservative whip withdrawn, and must now sit in the Commons as an independent.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: "The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.

"The public when they elect their MPs, expect them to work hard for their constituency."

The spokesperson said it was "unlikely" that Mr Sunak would be watching I’m a Celebrity to see how Mr Hancock gets on.