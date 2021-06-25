Matt Hancock has accepted he breached social distancing guidance after being pictured in a clinch with a female adviser, saying he had “let people down” and was “very sorry”.

The health secretary also appealed for privacy for his family amid uproad over images showing him kissing a close aide who he appointed in his office at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The photographs were apparently taken while social distancing remained in workplaces and two weeks before people were allowed to hug family and friends they do not live with.

Labour has called on Mr Hancock to be sacked, calling his position “hopelessly untenable”.

Anneliese Dodds, the party’s chair, said if Mr Hancock had “secretely been having a relationship with an adviser”, it would be a “blatant abuse of power”.

The Liberal Democrats have also called for Boris Johnson to dismiss the health secretary, saying: “Hypocrite Hancock must go.”

But the prime minister has shunned such calls, with a Downing Street spokesperson saying Mr Johnson has accepted Mr Hancock’s apology and “considers the matter closed”.

