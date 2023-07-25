Michael Gove going on holiday to Greek island currently being evacuated

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Gove is going to Evia in a week despite Greek authorities evacuating parts of the island.

The housing secretary is visiting the island, off the eastern coast of mainland Greece, after it became caught up in the “nightmare” wildfires engulfing the country.

Mr Gove told Sky News: “I am planning to go to Greece in just over a week’s time.” He added that he was visiting Evia.

Asked whether he was worried about the raging fires, Mr Gove said: “No, I am not.

“I want to make sure that as a government that we do everything possible to support Greece and indeed our tourists.”

Thousands of people have been evacuated from towns and villages across Greece after wildfires ravaged the country.

Videos of roaring fires and towering black smoke have circulated online from Rhodes and Corfu. However, wildfires have erupted across several areas including Evia and the Peloponnese region.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said “we are at war” and “completely focused on the fires” as wildfires continue to burn down parts of Rhodes.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we must remain on constant alert,” the prime minister said during a debate in parliament.

“The climate crisis is already here.”

Mr Gove denied reports that travel firms are acting irresponsibly by flying evacuation flights from Greece to the UK with empty seats.

“It is a tragedy that these fires have ruined what should be the happiest and most enjoyable time of the year for many,” he said.

But he added: “It is also the case that the criticism directed at individual firms isn't necessarily merited.”

“I think it's absolutely right that individuals should be able to go to Greece to enjoy their holidays,” Mr Gove said.