Michael Gove defends new extremism policy as controversy rages

Micheal Gove has defended his controversial plans to name and shame ‘extremist’ groups amid claims the policy threatens the “fabric of a civilised society”.

The communities secretary insisted his plans were not intended to stop people protesting and were not a “restraint on free speech”.

But his new definition of extremism has come under fire from three former home secretaries and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The archbishop said that the plans risk “disproportionately targeting Muslim communities” and threaten the “right to worship and peaceful protest – things that have been hard won and form the fabric of a civilised society.”

Mr Gove said: "It's not intended to prevent people demonstrating per se, absolutely not.

"It's not a restraint on free speech. It applies only to engagement with government, because we know that there've been cases in the past where individual extremist organisations have sought to take advantage of government patronage, money and influence in order to advance their agenda.” He said the purpose of the new definition was to make clear that goverment “will keep these organisations at arm's length so they can't benefit from access to government and its funds."

Mr Gove insisted groups would only be deemed extremist after "a patient assessment of the evidence" and if they showed "a consistent pattern of behaviour".

But he did not rule out naming specific groups when he gives a statement to the Commons on the new definition later.

Mr Gove said an expert team of civil servants advised by academics would carry out a "very rigorous process of due diligence" to decide whether a group was extremist or not, with the final signoff from either the Home Secretary and Mr Gove himself.

The blacklisted groups will be barred from funding and prevented from meeting ministers and civil servants under the plans.

Mr Gove has inisted the new definition of extremism is necessary to crack down on the “pervasiveness of extremist ideologies” that have “become increasingly clear” in the aftermath of the 7 October attack by Hamas on Israel.

Earlier this month Rishi Sunak warned the UK risked descending into “mob rule” as he warned the police must take urgent action or risk losing public confidence.At the time the prime minister pledged to do “whatever it requires to protect our democracy”.

Government officials insist that the new definition sets a “high bar” that will only capture the most concerning activities.

As well as not receiving funding or meeting with ministers, extremist groups or individuals will be barred from public appointments and from receiving honours.

The government published the extremism definition on Thursday and civil servants will now spend the next few weeks deciding which groups fit the criteria.