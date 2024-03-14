✕ Close Minister says he would accept £10m from under fire Tory donor

A top Tory donor’s comment that black MP Diane Abbott should be “shot” would not be referred to the government’s new extremism task force, Michael Gove has suggested.

The levelling up secretary described Frank Hester’s comments as “horrific” but said that the government would be “looking at organisations with a particular ideology”.

“The individual concerned said something that was horrific,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“And as someone who was themselves targeted by an extremist who wanted to kill me and then went on to kill a friend of mine, I take these issues incredibly seriously.

“And so again, I wouldn’t want to conflate those motivated by extremist ideology with an individual comment, however horrific, which has quite rightly been called out and which has quite rightly led to an apology.”

Mr Hester was reported to have said Ms Abbott, the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, made him want to “hate all black women”.

He apologised for being “rude” but denied being racist. The Conservative Party has accepted the apology, claiming he had shown genuine “remorse.”