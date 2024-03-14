Rishi Sunak on Thursday (14 March) reiterated that Frank Hester’s apology over alleged comments made about MP Diane Abbott should be accepted when challenged over whether the Conservatives will return the donor’s money.

“What he said was wrong and racist. I made that clear,” the prime minister said, when asked whether the cash will be handed back if it has not been spent during a visit to Gloucestershire Rugby Club.

“It’s right that he’s apologised for that. And where remorse is shown, I think that should be accepted.”

Pressed again on returning the money, Mr Sunak added: “When someone has expressed genuine remorse or contrition for what they’ve done, which he has, it’s the right thing to do to accept that.”