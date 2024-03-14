Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Michael Gove can’t even define extremism – so how are the Tories going to stop it?

To curb the rise in antisemitic and anti-Muslim intolerance, the government has published its long-awaited definition of ‘unacceptable’ speech and conduct. The trouble is, says John Rentoul, nobody quite seems to know what it amounts to…

Thursday 14 March 2024 15:46
Comments
<p>Announcing the government's new definition of extremism, Michael Gove confirmed ‘From the river to the sea’ – the controversial chant used on pro-Palestinian marches – was acceptable, as it is open to different interpretations </p>

Announcing the government's new definition of extremism, Michael Gove confirmed ‘From the river to the sea’ – the controversial chant used on pro-Palestinian marches – was acceptable, as it is open to different interpretations

(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The chant I really don’t like is: “Yemen, Yemen, do us proud! Turn another ship around!” The ignorance of calling on a theocratic dictatorship to attack international shipping in the Red Sea, in supposed solidarity with the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, is provocative.

But that is the point of it. People who feel strongly about a cause have always wanted to shock respectable opinion, and often think that the moral rightness of the underlying cause justifies the offence.

Should it be a crime to chant support for Ansar Allah, the Yemeni movement known as the Houthis, one of the slogans of which is “A curse upon the Jews”? Probably not, for the reason given by Michael Gove, the cabinet minister who is responsible for the government’s new definition of extremism.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in