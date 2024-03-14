The chant I really don’t like is: “Yemen, Yemen, do us proud! Turn another ship around!” The ignorance of calling on a theocratic dictatorship to attack international shipping in the Red Sea, in supposed solidarity with the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, is provocative.

But that is the point of it. People who feel strongly about a cause have always wanted to shock respectable opinion, and often think that the moral rightness of the underlying cause justifies the offence.

Should it be a crime to chant support for Ansar Allah, the Yemeni movement known as the Houthis, one of the slogans of which is “A curse upon the Jews”? Probably not, for the reason given by Michael Gove, the cabinet minister who is responsible for the government’s new definition of extremism.