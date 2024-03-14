Gaza residents observe Ramadan in war-damaged mosques

Despite war and damaged mosques in Gaza, residents continue to observe Ramadan.

Israeli attacks have damaged 260 mosques across the strip, reducing them to rubble.

But that hasn’t deterred Palestinians, who continue to pray in the courtyards and among the ruins of the holy sites.

They began fasting for Ramadan on Monday 11 March, and the Muslim holy month arrived with ceasefire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across Gaza and no end in sight to the five-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.