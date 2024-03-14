Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The government have named a number of groups that will be under consideration for restrictions following the publication of the new “extremism” definition.

The organisations that will be evaluated as part of the ban on engaging with government are:

White supremacist group British National Socialist Movement

Neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative

Anti-War on Terror group CAGE

Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND)

Muslim Association of Britain

Mr Gove told the Commons: “Organisations such as the Muslim Association of Britain, which is the British affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, and other groups such as Cage and Mend (Muslim Engagement and Development) give rise to concern for their Islamist orientation and views.

He added: “We will be holding these and other organisations to account to assess if they meet our definition of extremism and will take action as appropriate.”

MEND have been accused of being a front for Islamic extremism after a review of the government’s counter-extremism programme found that the group had “a well-established track record of working alongside extremists” and of “seeking to undermine the state’s considerable efforts to tackle all hate crime”.

Michael Gove has said that a number of organisations will be subject to restrictions under new measures announced today (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Under the new definition, extremism is now defined as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to “negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others” or “undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights”.

The government also says the new version of extremism will “clearly articulate” how extremism is “evidenced” through the public behaviour of extremists.

The plans have come under fire from three former home secretaries and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The archbishop said that the plans risk “disproportionately targeting Muslim communities” and threaten the “right to worship and peaceful protest – things that have been hard won and form the fabric of a civilised society.”

Mr Gove said: “It’s not intended to prevent people demonstrating per se, absolutely not.”

He added: “It’s not a restraint on free speech. It applies only to engagement with government, because we know that there’ve been cases in the past where individual extremist organisations have sought to take advantage of government patronage, money and influence in order to advance their agenda.”

Mr Gove insisted groups would only be deemed extremist after “a patient assessment of the evidence” and if they showed “a consistent pattern of behaviour”.

Justin Welby said the new definition ‘inadvertently threatens freedom of speech’ (PA Wire)

If implemented, the new measures would see the named groups barred from engaging with ministers and government officials, while individuals who are part of the groups will be banned from receiving honours or public appointments.

Mr Gove said an expert team of civil servants advised by academics would carry out a “very rigorous process of due diligence” to decide whether a group was extremist or not, with the final signoff from either the Home Secretary and Mr Gove himself.

CAGE International, Palestine Action and Black Lives Matter UK have called for the “abolition of the authoritarian and repressive infrastructure of laws built on the back of counter-terror and counter-extremism powers.”

In a joint statement, they said Mr Gove’s announcement is a “continuation of the decades-long strategy aimed at inciting and exploiting fears against Muslims to build an authoritarian and repressive infrastructure that suppresses any dissent that is not licensed by Whitehall” and said they will “explore all avenues, including legal, to challenge the Government’s deep dive into authoritarianism.”

The Muslim Association of Britain have said they “strongly condemn” the government’s announcement, calling it “an egregious assault on civil liberties and a blatant effort to stifle dissenting voices under the guise of countering extremism.”

More to follow...