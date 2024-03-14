✕ Close Minister says he would accept £10m from under fire Tory donor

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Gove is delivering a Commons statement on the government’s new definition of extremism amid an ongoing row about “racist” comments made by a top Tory donor.

Earlier, the levelling up secretary said the new definition of extremism was not intended to stop people from protesting amid criticism that it could curtail free speech.

In a Commons statement, he was expected to say that the definition is aimed at ensuring government departments and officials were not inadvertently providing a platform, funding or legitimacy to groups or individuals who attempt to advance extremist ideologies.

It comes as the row over a top Tory donor’s “racist” comments about Diane Abbott MP rumbles on.

“It’s not a restraint on free speech,” Mr Gove said earlier. “It applies only to engagement with government, because we know that there’ve been cases in the past where individual extremist organisations have sought to take advantage of government patronage, money and influence in order to advance their agenda.”