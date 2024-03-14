Diane Abbott - live: Michael Gove gives statement on new extremism definition amid donor racism row
Levelling up secretary says government would be ‘looking at organisations with a particular ideology’
Michael Gove is delivering a Commons statement on the government’s new definition of extremism amid an ongoing row about “racist” comments made by a top Tory donor.
Earlier, the levelling up secretary said the new definition of extremism was not intended to stop people from protesting amid criticism that it could curtail free speech.
In a Commons statement, he was expected to say that the definition is aimed at ensuring government departments and officials were not inadvertently providing a platform, funding or legitimacy to groups or individuals who attempt to advance extremist ideologies.
It comes as the row over a top Tory donor’s “racist” comments about Diane Abbott MP rumbles on.
“It’s not a restraint on free speech,” Mr Gove said earlier. “It applies only to engagement with government, because we know that there’ve been cases in the past where individual extremist organisations have sought to take advantage of government patronage, money and influence in order to advance their agenda.”
Critical we don’t fund extremist groups - Gove
Gove says that, in working with civic society groups, it was critical that the government did not inadvertently fund or support extremist groups.
He adds that, in the past, some of these groups have sought to present themselves as “moderate voices” but were found to have extremist views.
Michael Gove names groups under consideration for ‘extremism’ ban
The government have named a number of groups that will be under consideration for restrictions following the publication of the new “extremism” definition.
The white supremacist group British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alterntive will be considered as part of a ban on engaging with the government, as well as anti-War on Terror group CAGE , Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) and Muslim Association with Britain, which he says “give rise to concern”.
Full report:
Michael Gove names organisations under consideration for ‘extremism’ ban
The communities secretary said the updated definition would ‘enable the government to express more clearly’ what constitutes ‘extremist’ behaviour
Islamists and right-wing extremists working together to increase their reach - Gove
Levelling up secretary notes that there has been a “terrible” rise in both anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic hate crime in recent months amid the war in Gaza.
He says that, “troublingly”, there is evidence that some Islamists, right-wing extremists - and others - “who seek to tear our country apart are working together” to maximise the reach of their message.
He says that is why the work of civil society groups in both the Jewish and Muslim communities are so important.
‘Chilling effect on our democracy'
He says these talks have revealed widespread “unease” over the safety and security of community organisations, politicians and candidates.
Gove notes that councillors and council meetings have been threatened with violence and disrupted, noting that the war in Gaza is further driving polarisation in society.
He adds that the people carrying out these acts are having a “chilling effect on our democracy”.
Most extremist materials ‘are not illegal’ - Gove
He says most extremist materials and activities “are not illegal” and do not meet the national security or terrorism threshold.
Gove uses the example of Islamist and neo-Nazi groups, who he says are able to operate lawfully in the UK.
He adds that his department has been working with groups to come up with the new definition of extremism, “especially those where social cohesion is most under strain”.
Gove: Extremists are radicalising our young people
He says the UK is under threat from extremists who are “radicalising our young people”.
The levelling up secretary adds these actors are stoking tensions in and between communities to further their “own ends”.
Therefore, he says, the government has had to update its definition of extremism to protect the UK’s “democratic” values.
Gove delivering statement to Commons
Michael Gove is now delivering his statement to MPs in the House of Commons.
He starts by saying that the UK is a “success story” - a multi-ethnic democracy that is stronger because of its diversity.
But, he says, “our values are under challenge”.
ICYMI: The Tory party is starting to fall apart before our eyes – no wonder Starmer’s starting to believe in himself
Labour MPs could feel the warm tide of power flowing in their direction at Prime Minister’s Questions, writes John Rentoul – as Sunak experienced the most uncomfortable half-hour of his 17 months as prime minister.
Read John’s piece in full here:
The Tory party is starting to fall apart before our eyes
Labour MPs could feel the warm tide of power flowing in their direction at Prime Minister’s Questions, writes John Rentoul – as Sunak experienced the most uncomfortable half-hour of his 17 months as prime minister
Michael Gove says he is exercising ‘Christian forgiveness’ toward Tory donor Frank Hester
Communities secretary Michael Gove has declined to say whether the business tycoon who allegedly said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” would be considered “extremist” under a new definition, and that he is exercising “Christian forgiveness” toward the Tory donor.
Full report:
Michael Gove says he is exercising ‘Christian forgiveness’ toward Tory donor
The communities secretary also suggested that Mr Hester’s comments would not fall under the government’s new definition of ‘extremism’
Michael Gove to deliver Commons statement on new extremism definiton
Michael Gove will deliver a Commons statement on the government’s new definition of extremism shortly.
We’ll bring you updates when the levelling up secretary appears at the dispatch box after 11.30.
You can also watch the statement live on our YouTube channel (see below).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies