Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1710419489

Diane Abbott - live: Michael Gove gives statement on new extremism definition amid donor racism row

Levelling up secretary says government would be ‘looking at organisations with a particular ideology’

Joe Middleton,Matt Mathers,Andy Gregory
Thursday 14 March 2024 12:31
Comments
Close
Minister says he would accept £10m from under fire Tory donor

Michael Gove is delivering a Commons statement on the government’s new definition of extremism amid an ongoing row about “racist” comments made by a top Tory donor.

Earlier, the levelling up secretary said the new definition of extremism was not intended to stop people from protesting amid criticism that it could curtail free speech.

In a Commons statement, he was expected to say that the definition is aimed at ensuring government departments and officials were not inadvertently providing a platform, funding or legitimacy to groups or individuals who attempt to advance extremist ideologies.

It comes as the row over a top Tory donor’s “racist” comments about Diane Abbott MP rumbles on.

“It’s not a restraint on free speech,” Mr Gove said earlier. “It applies only to engagement with government, because we know that there’ve been cases in the past where individual extremist organisations have sought to take advantage of government patronage, money and influence in order to advance their agenda.”

Recommended

1710419489

Critical we don’t fund extremist groups - Gove

Gove says that, in working with civic society groups, it was critical that the government did not inadvertently fund or support extremist groups.

He adds that, in the past, some of these groups have sought to present themselves as “moderate voices” but were found to have extremist views.

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 12:31
1710419273

Michael Gove names groups under consideration for ‘extremism’ ban

The government have named a number of groups that will be under consideration for restrictions following the publication of the new “extremism” definition.

The white supremacist group British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alterntive will be considered as part of a ban on engaging with the government, as well as anti-War on Terror group CAGE , Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) and Muslim Association with Britain, which he says “give rise to concern”.

Full report:

Michael Gove names organisations under consideration for ‘extremism’ ban

The communities secretary said the updated definition would ‘enable the government to express more clearly’ what constitutes ‘extremist’ behaviour

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 12:27
1710419124

Islamists and right-wing extremists working together to increase their reach - Gove

Levelling up secretary notes that there has been a “terrible” rise in both anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic hate crime in recent months amid the war in Gaza.

He says that, “troublingly”, there is evidence that some Islamists, right-wing extremists - and others - “who seek to tear our country apart are working together” to maximise the reach of their message.

He says that is why the work of civil society groups in both the Jewish and Muslim communities are so important.

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 12:25
1710418523

‘Chilling effect on our democracy'

He says these talks have revealed widespread “unease” over the safety and security of community organisations, politicians and candidates.

Gove notes that councillors and council meetings have been threatened with violence and disrupted, noting that the war in Gaza is further driving polarisation in society.

He adds that the people carrying out these acts are having a “chilling effect on our democracy”.

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 12:15
1710418293

Most extremist materials ‘are not illegal’ - Gove

He says most extremist materials and activities “are not illegal” and do not meet the national security or terrorism threshold.

Gove uses the example of Islamist and neo-Nazi groups, who he says are able to operate lawfully in the UK.

He adds that his department has been working with groups to come up with the new definition of extremism, “especially those where social cohesion is most under strain”.

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 12:11
1710418039

Gove: Extremists are radicalising our young people

He says the UK is under threat from extremists who are “radicalising our young people”.

The levelling up secretary adds these actors are stoking tensions in and between communities to further their “own ends”.

Therefore, he says, the government has had to update its definition of extremism to protect the UK’s “democratic” values.

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 12:07
1710417880

Gove delivering statement to Commons

Michael Gove is now delivering his statement to MPs in the House of Commons.

He starts by saying that the UK is a “success story” - a multi-ethnic democracy that is stronger because of its diversity.

But, he says, “our values are under challenge”.

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 12:04
1710416881

ICYMI: The Tory party is starting to fall apart before our eyes – no wonder Starmer’s starting to believe in himself

Labour MPs could feel the warm tide of power flowing in their direction at Prime Minister’s Questions, writes John Rentoul – as Sunak experienced the most uncomfortable half-hour of his 17 months as prime minister.

Read John’s piece in full here:

The Tory party is starting to fall apart before our eyes

Labour MPs could feel the warm tide of power flowing in their direction at Prime Minister’s Questions, writes John Rentoul – as Sunak experienced the most uncomfortable half-hour of his 17 months as prime minister

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 11:48
1710416308

Michael Gove says he is exercising ‘Christian forgiveness’ toward Tory donor Frank Hester

Communities secretary Michael Gove has declined to say whether the business tycoon who allegedly said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” would be considered “extremist” under a new definition, and that he is exercising “Christian forgiveness” toward the Tory donor.

Full report:

Michael Gove says he is exercising ‘Christian forgiveness’ toward Tory donor

The communities secretary also suggested that Mr Hester’s comments would not fall under the government’s new definition of ‘extremism’

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 11:38
1710415586

Michael Gove to deliver Commons statement on new extremism definiton

Michael Gove will deliver a Commons statement on the government’s new definition of extremism shortly.

We’ll bring you updates when the levelling up secretary appears at the dispatch box after 11.30.

You can also watch the statement live on our YouTube channel (see below).

Matt Mathers14 March 2024 11:26

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in