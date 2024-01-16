Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Alan Bates appears before the government's inquiry into the Post Office scandal on Tuesday, 16 January.

The former subpostmaster who has led the campaign for justice in the Horizon scandal will be questioned by MPs on Tuesday.

More than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses were given criminal convictions after Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon software made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

The real-life Mr Bates, whose campaign for justice has been depicted in the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, told Sky News ahead of the committee hearing that his focus was on pushing for swift compensation for the victims.

“They should be moving heaven and earth to get it done and get it done fast," he said.

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, and Paul Patterson, Europe director at Fujitsu, are both due to appear.