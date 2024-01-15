A former postmaster who suffered a mental health breakdown after being accused of stealing £11,000 by the Post Office has sent a message to Rishi Sunak as a minister called for those behind the Horizon scandal to be jailed.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday (15 January), Jess Kaur pleaded: “Let us move on with our lives... No more broken promises. Deadlines are set for a reason and they’ve always been broken.”

It came after Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said on Friday it would be the “ultimate deterrent” to prosecute and lock up those responsible.