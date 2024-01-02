Real-life Mr Bates opens up on Post Office scandal in ITV drama

The real-life Mr Bates has opened up on the impact of the Post Office scandal depicted in a new ITV drama about the devastating impacts of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

Mr Bates vs the Post Office follows the story of Alan Bates, a man who campaigned for two decades to expose the truth about the Horizon scandal which led to accusations tearing apart lives and many employees losing jobs and homes.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Mr Bates said: “[The Post Office] should have listened to subpostmasters... their arrogance that the system was right was the main fault.”