Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The “forceful” message sent by Nadine Dorries to the UK’s top civil servant was a request to be added to Liz Truss’s resignation honours list, according to a new report.

Cabinet secretary Simon Case revealed on Wednesday that he had reported the former culture secretary to the chief whip and Commons Speaker over messages sent after she was blocked from a peerage in Boris Johnson’s list.

Now it has emerged that Ms Dorries’ WhatsApp message to Mr Case was a request to get a peerage through Ms Truss’s as yet unannounced list, according to The Times.

The ardent Johnson supporter was furious that she did not get a place in the House of Lords despite the former PM’s efforts – lashing out at “posh boys” Rishi Sunak and his adviser James Forsyth over the decision.

Her messages to Mr Case first emerged at a hearing of the public administration and constitutional affairs committee on Wednesday, when the cabinet secretary confirmed that he had sought legal advice about Ms Dorries.

Senior Tory MP William Wragg, the committee chair, asked Mr Case if he was aware of any “rather forceful communications” sent by Ms Dorries to senior civil servants.

Mr Wragg also accused Ms Dorries of “threatening” to use “the platform of the Commons and indeed her own television programme to get to the bottom of why she hadn’t been given a peerage”.

Mr Case said he was “aware of those communications and had flagged them to both the chief whip [Simon Hart] and Speaker of the House [Sir Lindsay Hoyle]”.

Asked whether the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925 could “come into play”, Mr Case said he was “seeking further advice on that question”, adding: “So taken initial advice, but asked for more.”

The Independent understands that although legal advice was sought on whether Ms Dorries’ messages violated the 1925 act, officials decided she had not contravened the law.

Boris Johnson with Nadine Dorries and Liz Truss (PA)

It remains uncertain whether the chief whip or Commons Speaker could make further inquiries and sanction the senior MP.

A friend of Ms Dorries told The Times: “It is complete nonsense. She was probably upset on the day at the way she had been treated but she’s not aggressive. She has been very badly served.”

Mr Wragg referred to Ms Dorries as the “lingering” member for Mid-Bedfordshire. Many Tory MPs are frustrated by failing to formally resign despite announcing she was leaving parliament with immediate effect over a month ago.

The arch Johnson loyalist has warned Mr Sunak that she will not formally quit until the government releases documents surrounding the decision to deny her a peerage as part of the former PM’s resignation honours.

The Lib Dems have called on Mr Sunak to make sure the Tory whip is suspended from Ms Dorries. The party’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the claims of threatening messages were “staggering” and a “swift investigation” was needed.

It emerged on Wednesday that Ms Dorries’ book on Mr Johnson’s “political assassination” is to be released just days before the Tory conference in the autumn. The Tory MP suggested that she had discovered even more sinister forces in her own party “stretching back decades”.