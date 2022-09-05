Nadine Dorries to quit as culture secretary and return to backbenches

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nadine Dorries is to stand down as culture secretary ahead of a cabinet reshuffle by Liz Truss, sources close to Ms Dorries said.

Penny Mordaunt, a former international development secretary who was an early favourite in the Tory leadership race, has been considered as a replacement for Ms Dorries, The Times reported.

Ms Dorries did not intend her resignation to be taken as a swipe at the incoming prime minister, one friend told the Mail.

“Nadine has agonised over this as she is 100 per cent supportive of Liz. But she has decided now is the right time to leave cabinet,” they said.

Ms Truss will tomorrow start announcing her cabinet after being formally appointed prime minister by the Queen at Balmoral.

She is expected to settle in to her premiership with a reshuffle and already has some gaps to fill after the resignation of Priti Patel, the home secretary, and Nigel Adams, a Cabinet Office minister.

The departure of Ms Dorries leaves several big cultural questions hanging for the new government. The forthright Liverpudlian threw herself headfirst into the so-called “culture wars”, attacking the BBC for “groupthink” and supposed left-wing bias on social media platforms.

The long-term future of the BBC remains in question, with a government review of the public broadcaster’s funding model thrown into doubt after Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Ms Dorries’ plan to privatise Channel 4 has not been finalised and programme production companies called on Ms Truss to rethink the controversial move.

In recent months, Ms Dorries came to be known as Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporter. She refused to agree with the scores of ministers and PPSs who resigned to force him from office and days ago said he was the most successful prime minister in a generation.

“He gets the big decisions absolutely right ... I think we’ll regret removing him as our prime minister,” she told BBC Newsnight.

She was criticised by many of her colleagues for vicious sniping during the early days of the Tory leadership race.

A tweet in which she attacked Rishi Sunak for wearing expensive clothes, and praised Liz Truss for her cheap earrings, was held up as an example of the bitterness that marked the start of the six-week contest.

Sources said Ms Dorries was planning to return to the backbenches – though she is strongly tipped to be in line for a peerage from Mr Johnson in his resignation honours, meaning there could soon be a by-election in the Mid Bedfordshire seat she has held since 2005.

A successful novelist who has sold more than 2.5 million copies, her departure from government is expected to enable her to return to writing books.