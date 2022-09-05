Priti Patel resigns as home secretary ahead of Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle

Priti Patel announced on Monday, 5 September, that she will resign as home secretary ahead of a potential cabinet reshuffle by the new Conservative Party leader Liz Truss.

The cabinet minister tendered her resignation in a letter to the outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson, saying that it is her “choice” to return to the backbenches.

“From the backbenches, I will champion many of the policies and causes I have stood up for both inside and outside of Government,” Ms Patel said.

Ms Patel is widely expected to be replaced by Suella Braverman.

Sign up to our newsletters.