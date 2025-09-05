Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When news broke that former culture secretary Nadine Dorries had quit the Tories to defect to Reform, it is fair to say that not many of her former colleagues appeared to be mourning her departure.

But then again, that probably would not displease the former politician-turned-bestselling-novelist.

There was some amusement though that a politician who eventually quit parliament under a cloud for being an absentee MP should be running to Nigel Farage, a man whose commitment to his own Clacton constituency has been repeatedly questioned.

open image in gallery Nadine Dorries (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

It was also noted by those close to Farage in the Ukip days that he had often referred to Ms Dorries by the unfortunate nickname given her by Lord David Cameron - “mad Nad”.

But jokes aside there is a serious shift going on here which Ms Dorries represents – one by one, the most fanatical Boris Johnson supporters are joining Reform and Farage.

First it was Dame Andrea Jenkyns, then former chairman Sir Jake Berry, now Ms Dorries.

They represent the ordinary voters, particularly those in the red wall seats in Wales, the north of England and the Midlands who were attracted to Mr Johnson and are now turning to Mr Farage.

Maybe people like Ms Dorries are attracted to big personality politicians, or maybe they just see the way the wind is blowing and look at a Tory party that is in disarray.

It is certainly true, as this conference in Birmingham today and tomorrow will prove, that all the attention is on Mr Farage and Reform. Nobody cares that Reform has only just four MPs when it’s 10 points ahead, according to the latest Tecnhe poll.

In Ms Dorries’ case there is still the bitterness over the way she was barred from entering the House of Lords having been on Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list. Mr Farage may well sort that issue out for her if he wins power.

open image in gallery Nadine Dorries was a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson (PA) ( PA Archive )

The real question this will raise though is whether, Mr Johnson himself will join Reform.

It still seems highly unlikely largely because there probably is not room in the party for two vast egos with Mr Farage already there.

But there is no doubt that the Boris Johnson-ites, especially those with ambition, have now switched to Reform which is actually terrible news for the Tories.

Who could be next? Maybe Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is a friend of Mr Farage and seemingly attached to the Conservative Party only for sentimental reasons.

In some ways it does not matter. As each defection goes by Mr Farage’s march to power seems more likely.