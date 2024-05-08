✕ Close Starmer Welcomes Natalie Elphicke After Labour MP Deflects From Conservatives

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour, hitting out at the "broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic Government".

The Dover MP crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.

She said in a statement: "I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored.

"For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders."

In a humiliating blow for Rishi, Ms Elphickle has joined Dr Dan Poulter and Christian Wakeford in crossing to the Labour side.

In the first face-to-face since last week’s local election results, Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the Conservatives for losing nearly 500 council seats in last week’s elections.

The heated exchange saw the Labour leader call the PM a “dodgy salesman” as he pushed him on small boat crossings.