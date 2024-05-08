Labour defends welcoming rightwing Tory MP Natalie Elphicke into party – UK politics live
Dover MP hit out at ‘broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic government’ as she defected to Labour moments before PMQs
Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour, hitting out at the "broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic Government".
The Dover MP crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.
She said in a statement: "I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored.
"For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders."
In a humiliating blow for Rishi, Ms Elphickle has joined Dr Dan Poulter and Christian Wakeford in crossing to the Labour side.
In the first face-to-face since last week’s local election results, Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the Conservatives for losing nearly 500 council seats in last week’s elections.
The heated exchange saw the Labour leader call the PM a “dodgy salesman” as he pushed him on small boat crossings.
Labour defends taking Tory MP Natalie Elphickle on board
Sir Keir Starmer is standing still behind the right wing MP Natalie Elphicke, despite the huge backlash from Labour members.
A Labour spokesperson told The Guardian: “It’s a sign of the progress that we’ve made that people recognise that on some of the key challenges facing the country, the Tories have failed.
“And here is someone who is willing to make the significant step of switching across to Keir Starmer’s changed Labour party, and that’s something we’re very happy to see.
“All of those issues have been dealt with previously, both in parliament and in public.
“Natalie can speak to her own remarks on that and she has spoken extensively about that case, and I don’t have anything to add to what she has said on that subject.”
Kate Osamor gets Labour whip back
The MP for Edmonton was suspended after posting a message on Holocaust Memorial Day referring to other genocides.
After a huge wave of criticism, she tweeted an apology “for any offense caused” by her references.
The Labour party has now readmitted Osamor with the condition she engages with the local Jewish community.
A spokesperson said: “Kate Osamor’s original actions and non-apology were disgraceful and smeared the memory of all those who died in the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Darfur, Rwanda and Bosnia, as commemorated by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. It is right that, as we understand, she has received a formal written warning from the Labour Party.
“The onus is now on her to engage with her local Jewish community in Enfield and the wider community, properly. Given her previous record and comments in this area, this will require a sincere and honest approach. Until and unless this happens, the jury is still out.”
Tory minister sorry for e-gate airport chaos
MP Tom Pursglove has apologised to passengers for Tuesday’s glitch that saw long queues and delays across UK airports.
He said the incident was caused by “technical issues within the Home Office network” after a cyber attack was ruled out.
Mr Pursglove said: “The relevant teams quickly swung into action, and a technical response was underway within six minutes. Once the fault was identified, officials worked closely with partners to rectify the problem and restore service.
“At this stage, I can assure the House and the wider public that all security checks were maintained throughout. Border security was not compromised at any point and there is no indication of malicious cyber activity. Police access to operational systems was unaffected.
“I sincerely apologise for the disruption that occurred. I can assure the House that the Home Secretary and I will be unswerving in our determination to ensure that every possible lesson is learned, to ensure that this does not happen again.”
Labour ‘safe heaven’ for Tories
National Executive Committee member for Labour Mish Rahman has slammed the party for accepting Natalie Elphicke.
He questioned the former Tory member’s stand on Rwanda and said it is a “new low” for Starmer.
Labour backlash over Natalie Elphicke’s defection
Natalie Elphicke has caused a stir after crossing the floor to take a seat alongside Keir Starmer during today’s fiery PMQs.
But not everyone has welcomed the former Conservative MP for Dover and Deal with open arms.
Frustrated Labour supporters took to social media to vent out their disappointment.
Audio of Reeves saying Elphicke can ‘f**k off’ resurfaces after defection
An audio clip of Rachel Reeves appearing to say Natalie Elphicke can “f**k off” for criticising Marcus Rashford after he missed a penalty for England has resurfaced after the Dover MP defected to Labour.
Ms Elphicke had criticised England footballer and social campaigner Marcus Rashford in 2020 after his crucial penalty miss at the Euro 2020 final, messaging colleagues: “They lost – would it be ungenerous to say Rashford should have spent more time perfecting his game and less time playing politics.”
In the audio clip, Ms Reeves can be heard paraphrasing Ms Elphicke’s comments before saying she could “f**k off”.
Home Office to boot out Russian diplomat
James Cleverly is set to expel a Russian diplomat for spying.
The move is part of a major package of measures following the “reckless and dangerous activities of the Russian government across Europe”, he said.
These include:
- Expelling Russian defense attache and undeclared military intelligence officers.
- Removing diplomatic premises status from Russian properties.
- Imposing tougher restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas.
Rosie Duffield: At least one woman from Kent got a meeting
Rosie Duffield has lashed out at Sir Keir Starmer for refusing to meet her, despite meeting defected Tory MP Natalie Elphicke at least twice, Archie Micthell reports.
The Labour leader has not spoken to Ms Duffield, who has suggested he has refused to meet her repeatedly.
But he has twice met with Ms Elphicke, a right-wing Conservative who has now joined the Labour ranks.
After the shock defection, Ms Duffield said: “Well, at least one woman from Kent got a meeting.”
She also joked that she was now no longer the only Labour MP in Kent.
