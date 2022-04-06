National insurance rise - live: Sunak’s popularity sinks to new low as tax hike hits struggling families
Chancellor is now third from bottom in a poll of most popular cabinet members
Rishi Sunak’s popularity with Tory Party members dropped to a new low this week ahead of the rise in national insurace contributions.
The chancellor is now third from bottom in a list of government cabinet members’ net satisfaction ratings compiled by the Conservative Home website.
The NI rise came into force today and was criticised by the Liberal Democrats who say the tax hike comes at the "wrong moment" as Britons face a growing cost of living crisis.
Ed Davey, the party’s leader, said the increase - which comes just days after household bills were sent soaring after the price cap was lifted- “puts all the burden on working people” which was “wrong”.
His party is calling for an emergency tax cut to help people who are “struggling so much”. Prime minister Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, defended the move, saying it was necessary to fund the NHS and social care.
Sunak’s popularity at new low
Rishi Sunak’s popularity with Tory Party members dropped to a new low this week ahead of the NI rise.
The chancellor is now third from bottom in a list of government cabinet members.
The survey was carried out by the Conservative Home website and published on Monday.
Chancellor ‘raising taxes left, right and centre'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is raising taxes “left, right and centre”, Ed Davey has said.
The Liberal Democrat leader spoke to Times Radio earlier as the increase in national insurance contributions came into effect.
He argued that better than expected VAT returns meant Sunak could have delayed the rise if he wanted to.
More comments from Davey below:
Javid defends move not to include trans people in gay conversion therapy ban
The Health Secretary has said it is right that when it comes to conversion therapy for transgender people “we need to be more careful”.
Speaking on Sky News, Sajid Javid was asked if it is acceptable to administer an electric shock to someone who feels that they are in the wrong body.
He swiftly replied: “No, I don’t think so. No, no, of course not.”
When pressed on why that has been removed from the Bill for the Queen’s Speech, so that transgender people would still undergo that sort of conversion therapy, Mr Javid said: “When it comes to conversion therapy, it is absolutely right, as the Government has said, that we ban the so-called conversion therapy for LGB people. When it comes to trans, I do think that we need to be more careful.”
The Health Secretary pointed to the interim report written by Dr Hilary Cass, saying: “She talked about how children and young people when they say they have gender dysphoria, it is right for medical experts to be able to question that and to determine what the cause might be.
“Is it a genuine case of gender identity dysphoria or could it be that that individual is suffering from child sex abuse, for example, or could it be linked to bullying?”
When pressed further, Mr Javid said “I don’t think that anyone should be administered with electric shock”, adding: “I think that would count as abuse and it would already be against the law.”
The Health Secretary has said it is right that when it comes to conversion therapy for transgender people "we need to be more careful".
Putin’s actions in Ukraine ‘close to genocide’, shadow minister says
Putin’s actions in Ukraine are “close to genocide”, a shadow cabinet minister has said.
Peter Kyle, the shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, spoke to Sky News on Wednesday morning.
“What we need to be doing now is, wherever possible, capturing evidence” of possible war crimes, he said.
More comments below:
Morally wrong for our children to pay for social care, Javid says
It would be “morally wrong” to let “our children pay for our healthcare and our adult social care”, Sajid Javid has said.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Health Secretary said: “The choice for us as a country is we either put that money in ourselves now, and if we don’t do it ourselves, we will have to borrow it. And that is mortgaging the future of our children and our grandchildren.
“I think it not only is economically wrong and opens up more risk for the public finances, I think it is morally wrong.
“Why should our children pay for our healthcare and our adult social care? They are going to have enough challenges as they grow older. I think that will be the wrong approach.”
It would be "morally wrong" to let "our children pay for our healthcare and our adult social care", Sajid Javid has said.
‘This is just the wrong time for the Conservatives to be adding all these unfair tax rises'
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said his party want an emergency tax cut.
He told Sky News: “When people are facing huge rises in their energy bills, food bills, cost of filling the car - this is just the wrong time for the Conservatives to be adding all these unfair tax rises.”
Watch here:
