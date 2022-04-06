✕ Close Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine 'atrocities'

Rishi Sunak’s popularity with Tory Party members dropped to a new low this week ahead of the rise in national insurace contributions.

The chancellor is now third from bottom in a list of government cabinet members’ net satisfaction ratings compiled by the Conservative Home website.

The NI rise came into force today and was criticised by the Liberal Democrats who say the tax hike comes at the "wrong moment" as Britons face a growing cost of living crisis.

Ed Davey, the party’s leader, said the increase - which comes just days after household bills were sent soaring after the price cap was lifted- “puts all the burden on working people” which was “wrong”.

His party is calling for an emergency tax cut to help people who are “struggling so much”. Prime minister Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, defended the move, saying it was necessary to fund the NHS and social care.