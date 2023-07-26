Nigel Farage bank row – latest: NatWest boss Alison Rose quits over BBC leak
Nigel Farage calls on entire NatWest board to resign after Alison Rose quits
Nigel Farage has called the resignation of NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose “a start” after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about the former Ukip leader’s finances.
In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.
“She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her.”
Mr Farage said the resignation of Ms Rose was “a start” but the “whole Board needs to go”.
“The entire industry needs to wake up to the absolutely appalling way it has been treating people all over the country.
“We bailed these people out and in return they close our branches, they close our personal and business accounts on a huge scale. We need real change here and I am going to go on pushing for it,” Mr Farage said.
No 10 sources says Sunak ‘concerned about unfolding situation'
A No 10 source said the prime minister “was concerned about the unfolding situation. Alison Rose has done the right thing in resigning”.
The source said: “Everyone would expect people in public life - whether that’s in a business leadership role or otherwise - to act responsibly and with integrity.”
Lots of MPs and their families turned down by banking services, policing minister says
Policing minister Chris Philp said a lot of MPs or their families have been turned down by banking services because of “politically exposed persons, or pep, rules”.
Mr Philp told Sky News: “(The rules) were designed to stop essentially members of foreign governments who had obtained their money dishonestly from using the UK banking system to essentially launder it.
“So, the rules are set up for the right reasons but MPs quite often get caught by these pep rules because they’re applied kind of overzealously.
“It is not spoken about much but if you look at almost any MP they will have had an experience like this, I think the Nigel Farage case is an extreme one, but I’m afraid it’s not unique.”
When asked if he has had difficulty accessing financial services, Mr Philp said: “My family have actually, I don’t want to go into detail.”
NatWest boss admits she was the BBC’s source in Nigel Farage row
The boss of NatWest, Dame Alison Rose, admitted that she was the source for a controversial BBC story about Nigel Farage’s bank account.
Dame Rose apologised to the former Ukip leader and her colleagues, saying she had “made a serious error of judgement” in discussing his affairs. But the apology was not enough for Mr Farage, who demanded that she and other bosses “should all go”.
‘Right that Alison Rose has gone,’ says City minister Andrew Griffith
City minister Andrew Griffith said “it is right” that Dame Alison Rose has resigned.
He said the crisis “would never have happened” if NatWest had not decided to “withdraw a bank account due to someone’s lawful political views”.
“That was and is always unacceptable,” Mr Griffith said. He added: “I hope the whole financial sector learns from this incident. Its role is to serve customers well and fairly - not to tell them how or what to think.”
Board members who endorsed ‘full confidence’ statement must go, says Farage
Nigel Farage has called on any board member who endorsed Tuesday night’s statement expressing “full confidence” in Dame Alison Rose to step down.
Speaking to GB News, the former UKIP leader said: “When Dame Alison was caught having breached confidentiality, she tried – supported by her board – to frankly lie her way out.
“I thought the statement that came out at 6pm last night ... was rather reminiscent of the Premier League football club that’s in crisis that says ‘we have every confidence in our manager’. I didn’t think she could last beyond the end of the week...”
Reacting to her resignation, he said it was Coutts chief executive Peter Flavel, NatWest chair Howard Davies, and the rest of the board “that sanctioned this culture”.
Mr Farage added: “I think any board member that endorsed that statement last night, where they said ‘yes, she breached confidentiality, but she can stay in her post’... frankly, I think the whole board needs to go.”
NatWest boss Alison Rose quits after admitting Farage leak to BBC
NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose resigned from her position after admitting to being the source of an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage’s finances.
In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.
