Nigel Farage has called the resignation of NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose “a start” after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about the former Ukip leader’s finances.

In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.

“She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her.”

Mr Farage said the resignation of Ms Rose was “a start” but the “whole Board needs to go”.

“The entire industry needs to wake up to the absolutely appalling way it has been treating people all over the country.

“We bailed these people out and in return they close our branches, they close our personal and business accounts on a huge scale. We need real change here and I am going to go on pushing for it,” Mr Farage said.