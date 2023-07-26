Nigel Farage lashed out at a BBC Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson after a jibe about his failed attempts at becoming an MP.

The former UKIP leader lost his temper after Mr Robinson raised the prospect of Mr Farage using the row over his closed bank account to launch a return to frontline politics.

But he was cut off by Mr Farage, who said: “I am really not going to have this.

“I am sick to death of your condescending tone.”