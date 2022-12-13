Call to strip health secretary of salary for ‘gross mismanagement’ of NHS

Liberal Democrats are tabling a parliamentary motion to strip health secretary Steve Barclay of his ministerial salary because of chaos in the services he oversees.

With the NHS facing strikes by nurses and ambulance staff, the waiting list for treatment topping 7 million and emergency waiting times lengthening, the censure motion put forward by Lib Dems states that Mr Barclay should forfeit the cash for “gross mismanagement” of the health service.

Lib Dem health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said her party feels Mr Barclay is no longer “worthy” of the £67,505 pay he receives as secretary of state on top of his £82,000 MP’s salary.