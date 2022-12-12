The hypocrisy of a government that refuses to engage in meaningful talks with nurses over their woefully inadequate pay, while proposing a new era of financial deregulation that allows the return of dubious practices to inflate corporate profits and encourage obscene director bonuses, will not have escaped the public’s attention.

Relaxing the rules under which our Britain’s free market economy operates, while placing restrictions on the rights of trade unions to effectively represent workers interests, is a dangerous distortion of all our democratic rights .

Attempting to scapegoat trade unions as the cause of Britain’s structural economic weaknesses has been a longstanding Tory tactic, employed in 1926, 1974, 1979 and 1985. It has occasionally brought them electoral dividends – though the long-term economic and social scars remain with us today.