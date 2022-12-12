World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad land in UK as Gareth Southgate ‘conflicted’ about future
Southgate will make a decision whether to stay on as Three Lions boss after World Cup exit to France as squad return home from Qatar
England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup 2022 dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France.
After three major tournaments in charge, manager Gareth Southgate is now considering his own future - stopping short of clarifying his plans in the immediate aftermath of defeat and then admitting he is ‘conflicted’ about whether to stay on or call it quits and wary of making ‘the wrong call’.
England exited the World Cup in heartbreaking fashion, as captain Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener but, after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage and claimed afterwards that the exit was his fault.
Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.
Follow updates on Southgate’s future and reaction to England’s World Cup exit, as well as all the latest news from Qatar 2022 below:
‘Lucky’: How French media reacted to France’s win over England in World Cup quarter-final
The France team can “count themselves lucky” according to media in their home country, after the world champions edged past England 2-1 to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
France led their quarter-final with England on Saturday (10 December) after a long-range strike from Aurelien Tchouameni, before Harry Kane struck an equaliser from the penalty spot in the second half.
An Olivier Giroud header restored Les Bleus’ lead, however, and Kane missed his second penalty late in the game as France went on to set up a semi-final against Morocco.
La Croix claimed that Didier Deschamps’ team “can count themselves lucky” after progressing, while Le Monde wrote that France “struggled” their way past the Three Lions.
“Crunchy” was the headline used by L’Equipe, after France gave away the two penalties and – as Harry Maguire and many English fans believed – were fortunate to get away with many other challenges.
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.
The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.
Bukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.
Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review. The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a second was blazed high over the bar, proving crucial as England were eliminated.
England top goalscorers: Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney’s record after World Cup penalty
England squad land back in the UK after World Cup exit
The England squad have returned home after their World Cup 2022 quarter-final loss to France.
An average audience of 20.4 million TV viewers watched Les Bleus crush the Three Lions’ tournament dreams, winning 2-1 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday evening.
The players were greeted with applause as they left Birmingham Airport on Sunday, 11 December. Footage shows Jude Bellingham’s car slowing down so the midfielder could high-five a young fan.
Watch England landing back in the UK:
Gareth Southgate wary of making ‘wrong call’ over England future after World Cup exit against France
Gareth Southgate admits he is “conflicted” over whether to continue as England manager, and will not rush into any decision that could be a “mistake”, following his side’s World Cup quarter-final exit against France.
The 52-year-old said he has found “large parts of the last 18 months difficult”, particularly noting criticism and the boos at Molineux during the 4-0 defeat by Hungary in June.
While Southgate said he has loved most of the last few weeks in Qatar, and doesn’t have any regrets given the nature of the performance against France, he revealed he still hasn’t gotten over the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy and wants to be certain that he has the “energy” for another campaign.
The England manager said he wouldn’t make any decision in the immediate future as he wants to do so with a clear head and not regret it either way, at which point he will sit down with the Football Association (FA) and talk it through.
Read exactly what Southgate had to say on his future as he ponders his position:
England exit World Cup at quarter-final stage to France
Like so many times before but, really, in a totally different way. England ultimately go out of an international tournament after a missed penalty from a star, but this wasn’t a shoot-out, and it wasn’t a case of Gareth Southgate’s side getting outclassed in midfield. It wasn’t even a player of Kylian Mbappe’s class scorching them.
Instead, England were arguably the superior side in this 2-1 defeat to the French, who still remain world champions. Southgate’s team had chances that were as good. They had some of the better play.
They just didn’t have much luck, or – if you want to be harsh on the referee, which many will – some of the core decisions.
And that meant that the biggest chance of all – the opportunity to eliminate the highest class of side in a key game – wasn’t taken either. The reassurance will be that England made them look far inferior to that in a fine performance. The reality that matters most is that they again went out at the quarter-final stage.
Saturday night’s match report from Miguel Delaney in Doha:
Harry Kane takes responsibility for World Cup exit
Harry Kane says the England players want Gareth Southgate to stay and love having him as manager, after the 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup.
The Tottenham Hotspur forward similarly added that he would take the second penalty again and took full responsibility for his miss - which saw England squander a second chance to equalise - saying it was his fault and that it came “purely down to execution”.
“I’m someone who prepares to take one or two penalties in the same game,” he added. “So I can’t blame my preparation.
“I felt as confident in the second as in the first, but it was 100% the execution. It’s my fault. Obviously it hurts now and it will hurt for a while, but it’s part of being the captain and leader of the team. You have to take responsibility and I take it today.”
More from Kane here on his penalty - and on the England manager Gareth Southgate:
