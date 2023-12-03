Victoria Atkins has taken charge of the health service at a torrid time, with waiting lists at record highs and A&E departments under severe strain.

As the UK plunged into a cold snap, leaving parts of the country facing temperatures as low as -12C, the new health secretary promised that her “number one priority this winter” is averting a crisis in the NHS.

“We are going to do everything we can,” Atkins told the BBC.