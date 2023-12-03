Can Rishi Sunak’s new health secretary Victoria Atkins save the NHS from a winter crisis?
How much strain is the NHS under? What can the health secretary do about it? Archie Mitchell looks at the pressures facing both
Victoria Atkins has taken charge of the health service at a torrid time, with waiting lists at record highs and A&E departments under severe strain.
As the UK plunged into a cold snap, leaving parts of the country facing temperatures as low as -12C, the new health secretary promised that her “number one priority this winter” is averting a crisis in the NHS.
“We are going to do everything we can,” Atkins told the BBC.
